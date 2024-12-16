The socialists take the mayor of Valencia to the Transparency Council for hiding visits to districts affected by DANA

The mayor of València, María José Catalá, has visited in recent days the districts of Forn d’Alcedo, La Torre and Castellar-Oliveral, affected by DANA on October 29, which has already claimed 223 lives, 17 of them in the aforementioned areas.

In some of them he has made important announcements such as the construction of a new soccer field in La Torre after the existing one was destroyed by DANA. An announcement to which, through the social network “We need to have fluid and constant communication with the Mayor’s Office and it is not normal for us to find out everything through the press and social networks, it would be more enriching for everyone,” he said.

Catalá did not include this visit in its public agenda, as the spokesperson for the socialist municipal group, Borja Sanjuan, will denounce in the coming days before the Consell Valencia de Transparència. Nor did he do so with the visit he made on November 27 to Pinedo beach, with the aim of checking the status of the cleaning work. According to the letter that the PSPV will address to the organization, to which elDiario.es has had access, “the mayor of the Valencia City Council María José Catalá has repeatedly failed to comply with her obligation to publish her acts, meetings and visits as Mayor of València.” Specifically, “he has omitted to publish in his public agenda the visits to the València districts of Forn d’ Alcedo; “The Tower and Castella Oliveral”.

With this, the complaint continues, “not only has it deprived the neighbors of being aware of these visits, but it has also made difficult the work of control and supervision of the opposition councilors against the rights of political participation provided for in article 23 of the Constitution” and remembers that the publication of its public acts is also required by article 13 of Law 1/2022 on Transparency and Good Government of the Valencian Community.

According to this regulation, “in the event that non-compliance is found, the resolution must include a warning and must determine the measures that must be adopted to amend the non-compliance and the period for carrying them out, which must be appropriate.” to the nature of the measures and that in no case can it be less than twenty days; “The affected entity must communicate the actions carried out to comply with the requirement.”

Furthermore, it warns that “the neglect of the requirements of the Valencian Transparency Council for compliance with active advertising obligations may give rise to the requirement of liability, in accordance with that provided for in title V of this law; “The Valencian Transparency Council may request the initiation of the sanctioning procedure in accordance with the provisions of section 3 of article 74 of this law.”

According to Sanjuan, “Carlos Mazón is not the only one who is hiding his public agenda to prevent citizens from being able to meet him and demand responsibility from him, but also María José Catalá when she visits the districts she talks to the neighbors and does not do so. appear on her agenda, that is why we are going to report this malpractice to the Transparency Council, because Mrs. Catalá has the obligation as mayor to inform what events and what visits she is going to carry out and to explain to citizens why “València City Council has not been up to the task neither before the emergency nor after.”