The socialist group in the Castellón City Council has denounced the city's mayor, Begoña Carrasco, and three councilors to the Prosecutor's Office for an alleged crime of violating the right to honor of vulnerable people in the act of handing over keys to social apartments. According to article 5 of the Institutional Advertising Law, “public acts of handing over keys to real estate or similar property by people with elected officials or high government officials are prohibited. These deliveries will be carried out, in any case, by the competent official and without making that delivery a public staging.” However, Carrasco (PP) organized a public event that she herself attended, accompanied by the Housing Councilors, Sergio Toledo; Social Welfare, Maica Hurtado, and Family, Alberto Vidal, in a meeting held in the plenary hall.

After the event, which the government team also publicized in a press release, the Castellón socialists have presented a letter to the Provincial Prosecutor's Office in which they request the opening of proceedings to clarify possible criminal activity by the mayor. As the spokesperson for the Municipal Socialist Group, Patricia Puerta, explained today this Thursday, “we find two clear facts: the possible violation of the right to honor of the families who have been granted social housing and the alleged violation of the Institutional Advertising Law where it is perfectly determined that public acts of handing over keys are prohibited.”

Patricia Puerta, who went to the City of Justice accompanied by councilors José Luis López and Mary Carmen Ribera, recalled that it was last Saturday, December 9, when the mayor's office announced an event to hand over the keys to ten social homes for vulnerable families, “some of which were in the photo.” According to the socialist, Carrasco “not only staged everything, but the news was sent to the media and the event was widely disseminated from the Mayor's Office and the PP's social networks.”

After the public complaint prior to the presentation of the document in the Prosecutor's Office, the government team alleged that it was not about the handing over of keys, despite the fact that it was advertised as such, but rather about a reception with the mayor, who invited the families to talk to them.

The mayor of Castellón has not been the only one who made the decision to publicize this delivery of social housing. Also from Valencia, the also popular María José Catalá, presided over an act of awarding rental housing that led Compromís to file a complaint with the Valencian Anti-Fraud Agency and with the Prosecutor's Office, at the beginning of this month of December. The spokesperson for Compromís, Papi Robles, then considered that Catalá could “put vulnerable people at risk”, such as women victims of gender violence and minors who, as she denounced, “were forced to participate in a public act of delivery of affordable public rental housing.” In that case, the mayor alleged that the law establishes that the successful bidder cannot be forced to attend “in any way a public signing event” and no one was forced to attend and the identity and daily life of the victims were protected, who They signed in a separate room.