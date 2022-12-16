The socialist philosopher and member of the Council of State Amelia Valcárcel participated this Friday in the parliamentary session organized by the Popular Party ‘Trans Law: the experts appear’. Valcárcel, who played a very prominent role in this act, since she was in charge of closing the session, celebrated the “involvement” of the Popular Party in its opposition to this rule and described this political formation as a “Government party” in this matter.

The trans law was approved this week in the Equality Commission and next week it will foreseeably be approved in plenary session of the Congress of Deputies. In the presentation phase of the norm, which took place before the December long weekend, Unidas Podemos and the PSOE prevented the Popular Party’s proposal to open a phase of appearances by experts on the trans issue and affected families, to prosper. not further delay the processing of the law and that its entry into force be possible before the end of this year.

For this reason, the popular ones chose to celebrate the day of discussion that took place this Friday in the Congress of Deputies. The general secretary of the PP and parliamentary spokesperson for this group, Cuca Gamarra, who opened the event, defended the need for in-depth debate on a law of “enormous importance.” He also denounced that the Ministry of Equality and the parties that support the Government denied a debate in the Chamber and that this prompted his party to open Congress to “experts, professors, doctors and, ultimately, to Spanish society so that they can speak freely in the seat of national sovereignty and no one prevents them regardless of their ideology.

Part of socialist feminism has been very virulently opposed to the trans law. And Amelia Valcárcel, invited to the popular act, has been one of the most critical socialist feminists with the norm. In her intervention this Friday, she called the law “a monstrosity” and “an outrage.” «It is something more than a gag law, it is the antinomy of what a law should be, which does not say the rights that we do not respect because it is incapable of enumerating them, which in the procedure changes the burden of proof and which threatens fines to the that the money of the majority of mortals does not arrive, “he said.

Valcárcel, who is also a member of the Council of State, also criticized that the processing of the law has been through the urgent procedure and that “nobody in their right mind” would approve it on the day it will be done, December 22, by be a date so close to Christmas and in an extraordinary session. “We are facing an anomaly,” he lamented.

The Socialist Party has had to strike a balance to reconcile the different opinions that exist within its midst on the trans law. This led him to extend the deadline for amendments, which triggered the request to leave the party of Carla Antonelli, the first trans deputy in Spain, in protest at the delay in the process. And, also, to present some amendments that the most staunch defenders of the law considered that attacked their heart: the right to gender self-determination, specifically, of minors.

Precisely in the free self-determination of gender, that is, in the possibility of changing the sex in the registry or in the DNI, is where part of the conflict resides in socialist, or “classic” feminism, which does not consider gender to be a identity, but rather define it as a social construction.

The Socialist Party’s amendments on minors and on the reversibility of sex registry changes were defeated in the vote that took place this week in the Equality Commission. And although they had the possibility of keeping them alive until the plenary session, the Socialists decided to withdraw those proposals in view of the rejection of their government partner and also their parliamentary allies. In addition, they renounced the negotiation of those amendments with the Popular Party, which was not very inclined to do so either.