“Since it’s impossible, we’ll do it! At the end of 2021, we will be ready! “ The polls show the left eliminated in the first round of the next presidential election but Olivier Faure says he is ” ambitious “. In his greetings to the press on Thursday, the first secretary of the Socialist Party urged the left to find ” state of mind “ of May 10, 1981 which brought François Mitterrand to the Élysée. If he is in politics, it is for “To rule”, assures Olivier Faure, not “To limit (oneself) to protest and to testify”. Faithful to what has been his line for several months, he defends the idea of ​​a joint candidacy of the “Social-ecological block” facing the extreme right of Marine Le Pen and Emmanuel Macron, the ” son “ of “Reagan and Thatcher”.

According to him, the health crisis has ended “Forty years of ideological domination of the liberals” and questioned “The society of overconsumption and waste” and “Free trade without rules”. Should we then understand that the left may be victorious in 2022? Still, he makes it his priority for 2021, while it was not until the journalists’ questions that Olivier Faure evokes the regional and departmental elections.

“Now I am respectable. There is a good evolution. “

The First Secretary intends to sweep away this government which “Scrupulously watch over the interests of great fortunes”. To Jean-Luc Mélenchon, Yannick Jadot, Arnaud Montebourg, Anne Hidalgo and all the aspiring presidents, declared or not, he therefore advises “To embody larger than their party”. Before discussing the strained relations between the Socialist Party and rebellious France, which has just asked for a truce: “I was a“ social traitor ”a few days ago, assimilated to Zemmour and Le Pen. And now I am dating. There is a good evolution. ” To achieve a rally that seems badly embarked today, Olivier Faure therefore puts his “Primary of ideas” so that “The French make a decision whenever (their) histories, (their) cultures, (their) convictions (them) block in order to find a compromise”. “I hear people say too often: ‘We have to come together, but behind us’. Me, I say: “We must rally behind the one who is best placed” ”, he pleads. Or, preferably, a socialist but not necessarily, therefore.

The time that a union is concluded or not, the PS does not intend to remain inactive so far. From February 4, the rose party will start making proposals “Addressed to social partners, large associative networks, NGOs”. “A public platform will allow everyone to express themselves”, promises the first secretary who undertakes to retain “All” ideas “Which would fulfill better than theirs” the objectives set. The presidential project will be presented in Blois during the PS summer universities at the end of August.

Despite the ambitions of the first secretary, the Socialist Party is no longer as powerful as it used to be. Recent electoral debacles – ” an earthquake “ – severely damaged its finances, which notably led it to sell its head office in rue de Solferino. Olivier Faure had to take a new one “Painful decision”: its political party is preparing to lay off eleven employees, or a quarter of its staff. “Being ready in 2021 means having a project, a reorganized organization, he explains . It also means having finances that allow a presidential campaign to be conducted under very good conditions. “