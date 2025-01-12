The socialist mayor of Torrecaballeros (Segovia), Ruben Garcia de Andréshas reported that the local priest has denied him communion because he is homosexual and because he lives as a couple.

García de Andrés explains in his homophobia.

According to him, two years ago also, after the action of “inquisitive fingers”, He was removed from the service he was providing to the diocese as Celebrator of the Word, with the official argument that it was for political reasons. “But then it was recognized to me that there were other reasons, the same as now,” he says.

"Why?: because of my sexual condition and living with my partner," he asks, after specifying that the parish priest made a query to the Bishopric and was responded, via email, that "the doctrine is clear," which he takes the opportunity to underline that the new bishop of Segovia is going to find that "Francisco's Spring has not arrived."









«Now they will come, if they have the courage to do so, the excuses, the regrets and even the denials». “But the situation is what it is: I cannot take communion because I am homosexual and live as a couple,” he explains in his message that he makes public.

Finally, he denounces the falsehood: «If only he were gay and followed a path of conversion, we would If you are in the closet and you are more false than Judas, you can take communion and it’s over.”.

The PSOE of Segovia, through its general secretary, José Luis Aceves, has asked this Sunday the new bishop of the diocese, Jesús Vidal Chamorro, to “take carefully” situations of discrimination within the church due to sexual orientation of some parishioners, to whom a parish priest has therefore denied communion.

Through a statement, Aceves expresses “the total backing and support” of the party and his personal support to the people affected in Basardilla and Torrecaballerosdue to the priest’s refusal, it seems to be on instructions from the bishopric, to allow communion in the church due to his sexual condition and being married to people of the same sex.

“We also hope that it is an isolated event and is not a practice extended to other parishes in the province, which would turn the situation into a serious issue,” in reference to a situation of discrimination due to sexual orientation also reported by Mario Calvo. and José María López in Basardillaas well as by the mayor of Torrecaballeros, Rubén García.

Thus, out of respect for the Catholic Church, and for citizens to live the religious practices they deem appropriate, in a non-denominational state, and from the good institutional relations maintained between the PSOE of Segovia and the bishopric, the Segovian socialists ask the new bishop of Segovia, Jesús Vidal Chamorro, that on his next arrival in the province, “take this situation of discrimination and that does not allow hatred to spread due to the sexual condition of some parishionersin a tolerant and respectful province, such as Segovia.

Aceves recalls that the legislation in our country includes hate crimes. due to sexual orientation and is convinced that this situation will end at its roots, since no one wants to walk down that path.

Finally, it appeals to the solidarity of other political formations, especially the PP, so that they publicly express their support and prevail “sanity, good sense, in the 21st century, and put an end to these practices, since voters, activists, officials public of any training, as is logical in our society, have the sexual condition they desire, they marry or live in a relationship with whom they decide and freely exercise the religious practices they deem appropriate.