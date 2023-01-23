The government partner of the mayoress of Barcelona, ​​Ada Colau, the socialist Jaume Collboni, leaves the municipal executive to focus on the electoral campaign. The number two in the coalition it plans to announce it at noon this Monday in an appearance, the SER has advanced. The departure of Collboni from the executive, where he occupies the portfolio of Economy and Economic Promotion with the rank of first deputy mayor, does not mean that the Socialists abandon the city government. But his candidate distances himself from his rival, in order to raise his electoral message, and also the management that he signs with the mayoress. Collboni has informed Colau of his departure in a WhatsApp at 7:45 in the morning. Other members of the commons team have heard about it on the radio.

Four months before the elections, the electoral board has been shaken by the irruption in the electoral race by the former mayor Xavier Trias as a Junts candidate and affects the Socialists. His entry into the mayoral race adds a fourth candidate to be relevant in a contest, which before Christmas pointed to a three-way tie between the commons of Colau, the PSC and ERC. Trias has explicitly called on socialist and republican voters to oust Colau from mayor’s office.

More information

The departure of the leader of the socialists in the City Hall in the sprint end of the elections contrasts with his message, throughout his term, that he would not break the municipal government, as happened in 2017 coinciding with the most critical moments of the process independentist Breaking the coalition means giving a non-institutional image, affirmed the Socialists, who despite remaining in the government commission will go all out in the elections.

Collboni and Colau’s rival at the polls, the Republican Ernest Maragall, has worked hard to assess the departure of the socialist: “It is a desperate way of getting rid of the responsibility that he shares for these four years. It seems very clear that it is a necessity to affirm the distance from him, but the distance from him is what he and his group have built, decided and shared ”. With his support for the executive’s main projects, Maragall has been the main partner of Colau and Collboni.

Collboni leaves the government in a full week (next Friday, like every last Friday of the month) in which an important project should be voted on: the plan for uses of the Eixample district, which establishes how and where businesses can be opened high impact such as bars and restaurants. The PSC distanced itself from the plan of its partners a few days ago, in a vote that they assured would have no consequences for the coalition government.

What affects the most is what happens closer. To not miss anything, subscribe. subscribe

You can follow EL PAÍS Catalunya at Facebook Y Twitteror sign up here to receive our weekly newsletter