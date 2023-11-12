The PP’s display of muscle with the important demonstrations this Sunday increased the pressure on the PSOE, which has been under a very harsh attack since its agreement with Junts was announced. While the harassment of radical groups at the socialist headquarters also continues, in front of which there are daily demonstrations and in some cases incidents, graffiti and even attacks, the barons of the party who support the amnesty, the vast majority with the exception of the Castilian-Manchego president , Emiliano García Page, or the former Aragonese president Javier Lambán, published videos this Sunday to respond to the PP demonstrations.

All of them reproach the tone used by the respective regional leaders of the PP to reject the future amnesty for those prosecuted by the processes Catalan independence movement and urge the right to “respect” the results of 23-J and the subsequent parliamentary majority that will invest Pedro Sánchez. So, the head of the Madrid PSOE, Juan Lobato, reproached the president of the community, Isabel Díaz Ayuso, for using the word “dictatorship” to define the Sánchez Government and for announcing: “We will return blow with blow.” Lobato believes that these statements encourage protests, in some cases violent, at their headquarters.

The former Valencian president and party leader in that community also accused both the Popular Party and Vox of circulating “hate speech” against the socialists. “The fundamental thing in democracy,” said Ximo Puig, “It is respecting the rules of the game. Sánchez has a democratic majority, the PP must respect it. It is not possible that when you lose there is a response of hate. PSOE militants in the Valencian Community are being targeted. “It seems terrible to us that Vox governs in the Valencian Community, but we do not make riots, we respect the result.” Along the same lines, it was used the Andalusian Juan Espadas: “It is seriously irresponsible to use false arguments and slander to question the democratic legitimacy of the parliamentary majority that will elect the next Government of Spain. It is called democracy and the rule of law, just what they say they defend and they are attacking it.”

The Navarrese president, María Chivite, He abounded in the call for “serenity” in which his colleagues influenced and declared that the PP “always delegitimizes the pacts of others” in a “dangerous irresponsible strategy.” His Asturian colleague, Adrián Barbón, released a video in which protesters shout “Pedro Sánchez, son of a bitch” in front of the headquarters of the socialist regional federation.

What affects the most is what happens closest. So you don’t miss anything, subscribe. Subscribe

Subscribe to continue reading Read without limits

_