The socialist Adrián Barbón will be president of Asturias for another four years after receiving this Wednesday, in the first vote, the support of the 19 deputies of his party, the three of IU-Call for Asturias and that of the only deputy of Podemos, thus adding the absolute majority of the Asturian Parliament. Barbón, who is expected to take office on Thursday, July 27, has confirmed that he will govern in coalition with IU-Convocatoria por Asturias, but not with Podemos because, as he has argued, the internal crisis of this party makes it impossible.

In his speech, the socialist has defended an Asturias “safe from political involution” that augurs in Spain if the PP and Vox reach La Moncloa, and has vindicated the understanding with IU-Call for Asturias to form a “strong, stable and progressive government that is compatible with a permanent willingness to dialogue” with other groups. The spokesman for IU-Convocatoria por Asturias, Ovidio Zapico, has urged the president to complete the negotiation as soon as possible to form that Executive “that is not only of progressive unity, but also reformist”, a term that Barbón has assumed before giving a textual “yes, I want” to this political marriage. “Stability and certainty is what citizens and businessmen are demanding for this legislature,” said the leader of the PSOE, while Zapico stressed that the IU “is not a danger to the Constitution or to coexistence.”

Podemos, directed at the national level by Ione Belarra and in Asturias by Rafael Palacios, wants to join that government agreement, something that Barbón rejects. As in recent weeks, the deputy Covadonga Tomé has once again called for a tripartite Executive of progress, although Barbón has been “very clear” in assuring that the internal situation that Podemos is experiencing in Asturias would not bring stability to the autonomous government.

Criticism from the right

The PP spokesman, Diego Canga, who two weeks ago resigned from the investiture for not having the necessary support, has once again asked Barbón not to agree with the IU either and to prevent Asturias from being “an island of the left within a country that has turned towards the center right”. “You have two options: lean to the left or take advantage of the bridges that the PP has built for you, which I think the majority of Asturias wants,” said the popular candidate after proposing “a sincere offer of pacts” in demographic matters, employment, attention to the elderly, health and reduction of bureaucracy.

Barbón has appreciated the tone of the popular spokesperson but has also shown “serious doubts” that the offer launched to govern with budgetary pacts between PSOE and PP could have any future, since in the last four years the PP voted against all the autonomous accounts of Barbón himself.

A moderate tone that has also been supported by the only deputy of Foro Asturias, Adrián Pumares, who has warned the socialist leader: “I hope that he will not settle for this parliamentary victory or confuse it with a political success, which can only be measured in four years”.

The hardest speech has been that of the extreme right. Barbón has warned that he will maintain his position of “not politically whitewashing Vox” and avoid any contact with his spokesperson, Carolina López, to whom he has suggested that, if he wants to be consistent in his criticism of public aid, return what his parliamentary group receives. López has responded that Vox, the third parliamentary force, “has come to stay”, and has accused Barbón of “contempting his 50,000 voters” for having excluded the formation from any negotiation despite being a party that “defends democracy, the unity of Spain and the real equality of all people”.

