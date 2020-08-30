For its “summer day” in Dunkirk this weekend, the PCF did not display the same priorities as the other left forces. “The elections are in seven months, for the regional and departmental, twenty months for the presidential and legislative. But the layoffs are today, so now is the time to fight. It is the heart of our summer school ”, immediately indicates its national secretary, Fabien Roussel, a few minutes before his speech in the large amphitheater of the Kursaal in Malo-les-Bains.

The deputy denounces the “Cascade of redundancy plans financed by public money” and insists that, contrary to the government’s anxiety-provoking messages, “There is no inevitability in unemployment and precariousness”. “The coronavirus has become the official partner of Medef. It is shameful “, Again castigates the parliamentarian, who multiplies the examples of employees forced into the fight, from Verallia to Simra via Renault. While the government is due to present its stimulus plan next week, the PCF proposes that these “100 billion euros of public money be placed under the control of citizens, elected officials, employees, in each region”.

For Fabien Roussel, who, by the way, torpedoed the European treaties and the austerity temptation already started, it is also a question of building “Unity in action”: the PCF will organize a day of mobilization on October 10 “To hold the government to account for the public money distributed” with gatherings in front of the prefectures. “We think that we can build the alternative to Emmanuel Macron from this commitment for the transformation of the productive order and that this will be done both with all the workers and all the social and political forces who want to s’ engage in it. A Popular Front of the XXI e century is our roadmap ”, develops the head of the PCF Paris Igor Zamichiei.

Priority is also given to youth. “We are putting a proposal on the table for this new school year: not a single unemployed young person”, explains Fabien Roussel, detailing the proposal for his training as “Security” routes. This is “A huge project that must mobilize the entire government, unions, our public services, our communities, Medef and business leaders”, he launches, mocking the 100,000 civic services at 580 euros per month offered by the executive for 750,000 young people at the end of their studies.

A first step also towards “Break with capitalism” which, even repainted in green, remains a ” dead end “, because, in this centenary year of the PCF, it is indeed a question of revolution. “We will have to go further than a simple sharing of wealth, as many of us claim on the left, argues its national secretary. Our social project is based on a profound change in our production methods. Wealth must be created without exploiting men and women and without depleting the planet. “

In the room, a rather unexpected guest nods. Jean-Luc Mélenchon traveling in the North made a point of making the detour to the beach of Dunkirk. The rebellious “Enthusiastically” for Fabien Roussel’s speech and pretends not to see how his presence is surprising. “Here, I am a bit at home. The family is tumultuous as in all families, but hey, I was twice their candidate ”, explains the deputy from Marseille. Exit “Death and nothingness”, It’s time for another music from the IF side: Jean-Luc Mélenchon, after having sung hand (hydroalcoholic) in hand the International with the Communists, considers that “The distance is less at this stage” because of “Circumstances”, with “A real social tsunami” and one “Irreversible climate change “.

However, the 2022 presidential election lurks: “Let’s not tell a story, the Socialists intend to support an EELV candidate, (…) there is a center-left pole which is being formed there. So I believe – this is my strategic vision – that there can be a pole of concrete radicalism and common causes ” made up of rebels and communists, he explains before the intervention of Fabien Roussel. A change of foot aimed at bringing together political forces that IF officials only half-heartedly recognize. “If there is a slight change, it is not compared to 2017 but on the way in which we see the departmental and regional. We wanted the municipal authorities to do citizen lists above all, we were right, except that we must also note that there has been a gap ”,admits the deputy Éric Coquerel. Insubordinate France also sent a letter on Saturday to the entire left, outside the PS, with a view to a “Possible coalition” .

If, for the PCF, the presidential election is really not the question of the moment, Fabien Roussel took the opportunity to send a message to his possible partners: “If each political force justifies its candidacy, some thinking that ecology is the center of everything, others thinking that they are legitimate in relation to their last result in the presidential election. If others think a unique candidate is needed at all costs, whatever the program. And if all those think that the French Communist Party will not present a candidate, I say to everyone: “You are wrong.” “ Among the activists, some, and in particular those who supported the elected representative of the North at the last congress, have no hesitation: “I am fighting for a communist candidate”, explains Hervé Poly, from Pas-de-Calais. Jean-Luc Mélenchon, he understands that the question is decided. “It is a parameter that we will study”, he reacts, judging that “There is nothing to dramatize” and that several candidatures did not prevent the victory of 1981. “I did not say that there would be a candidate, I said that they are wrong if they thought there would not be one”,however specifies Fabien Roussel on the sidelines of the workshops, arguing that it is above all about “Out of preconceived ideas” . As for regional and departmental, “These are not intermediate elections”,insists the national secretary of the PCF, who wants to gather on the bottom before discussing name while hoping “To elect a maximum of elected Communists” .

The electoral interlude is short-lived, because the other highlight of the day does not take long to start with the arrival of Philippe Martinez, invited to discuss with the deputy of the North on the “XXI mode of production e century “ . “We are not proposing a recovery plan but a plan to break with financial logic”,attacks the secretary general of the CGT, with the objective of “The response to social and planet needs” . Several other demands echo the proposals presented earlier in the day: the increase in salaries while the Ségur de la santé is “Far from counting” and that the employees of the 2 e line “Are still paid as in February”, or even the reduction of working hours. However, it is out of the question to mix genres. “There is a need for bridges between associations, unions and politics, but we value our independence. We are here to contribute to the political debate based on our experience ”,specifies Philippe Martinez. Nevertheless, both parties should meet in the street from September 17 for the day of action of the CGT and six other unions that the Communists call to support.