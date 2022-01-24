A total of 90 people have been treated by the Murcia City Council’s Mobile Emergency and Social Care Service (Semas) since ‘Operation Cold’ began at the end of November, according to municipal sources in a statement.

Social attention has increased during these last two weeks in which there has been a significant drop in temperatures. The Semas team was also reinforced with Civil Protection volunteers and a nurse during these colder days.

Thus, the service has provided coverage in the week of January 10 to 16 to 40 people, 31 men and nine women. Of the total attended, 24 are Spanish, nine Moroccans, two Algerians, two Romanians, two Bulgarians and one Senegalese. As for the care provided from Monday 17 to Sunday 23 January, the SEMAS has assisted a total of 20 people, 15 men and 5 women. Eleven come from Spain, four from Morocco, one from Italy, one from Romania, one from the Ukraine, one from Algeria and one from Tunisia.

The Semas team, made up of a Local Police agent, a social worker, the service coordinator and Civil Protection volunteers, had the collaboration of businesses that have donated homemade pastries and coffee on the outings made during these days. In addition to the assistance provided in terms of the distribution of blankets, sleeping bags, food and hot drinks, during these two weeks 18 homeless people were transferred to emergency accommodation set up in the Jesús Abandonado Reception Center.

Thanks



The Councilor for the Elderly, Housing and Social Services of the Murcia City Council, Paqui Pérez, expressed her gratitude to Civil Protection and Jesús Abandonado for their valuable help and for their predisposition in the case of Jesús Abandonado in providing accommodation during these days in the reception center for people in a street situation. “The help of the volunteers of Civil Protection and the Foundation is invaluable,” said the responsible mayor.

In this sense, Pérez emphasized the need for Murcia to have a new municipal resource, a high-tolerance center for homeless people that meets the needs of this group. “From the Department we are working to have a space of these characteristics, which in addition to being a place to stay, allows us to advance in the social inclusion of people who need it most and in policies aimed at people in street situations” , he added.