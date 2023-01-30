The Department of Social Services in Sharjah has identified 5 main axes for constructive dialogue with the teenage son, especially since that period is the most volatile and witnesses many changes for the child at various levels.

In a note, the department stated that constructive dialogue with the teenage son comes through controlling emotions, listening deeply and carefully, giving up the idea of ​​giving a lecture and presenting a short conversation of important points, walking while talking, and focusing on the positives more than the negatives.