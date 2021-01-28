The Russian government will allocate 69 billion rubles to the Social Insurance Fund (FSS), the funds will be used to pay benefits. This was announced on January 28 by Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin.

“Due to the spread of coronavirus infection, the burden on the budget of the Social Insurance Fund has increased. The sustainability of the fund’s budget needs to be maintained. Today, we will allocate almost 69 billion rubles for this. All allowances, payments and compensations must be transferred in a timely manner and in full, ”Mishustin said.

Earlier, the State Duma in the first reading supported a bill on the accrual of sick leave and benefits for pregnancy and maternity to Russians directly from the Social Insurance Fund. This became known on January 26.

Since January 1, 2021, this procedure has already been in effect, but now it has to be fixed by the norms of the federal law. The basis for receiving payments is a certificate of incapacity for work, provided in electronic form. The first three days of sick leave are paid by the employer.

Also on January 23, it became known that the government of the Moscow region has increased the monthly payment for the birth or adoption of the first child. Families with foster children from three to seven years old will also be able to apply for benefits.

The amount of payments was increased to 13,317 rubles. Last year, families with the first child were paid 12,688 rubles each. The monthly payment is transferred until the child is three years old.