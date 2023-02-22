Fed up with “long waits” and “broken promises” for more than two decades, the social graduates protested Wednesday in front of the Regional Assembly, to demand in the street and with a banner, the urgent debate in Parliament of the Proposition of Law for the creation of the College of Social Graduates of the Cartagena Region, presented in November 2021. They fear that this will be one of those that will be left out when the session is concluded on March 30 on the occasion of the official call for municipal and regional elections on May 28.

These professionals were supported by, among others, the dean of the Cartagena Bar Association, Ángel Méndez, the president of the COEC employers’ association, Ana Correa, the president of the Chamber of Commerce, Miguel Martínez, and several representatives of the Federation of Associations of Neighbors of Cartagena. They were also from the association of business women of Cartagena, Nuria Castillo, and from other social groups in the region, as well as from political parties of the City Council.

“It is inconceivable that an initiative that enjoys the support of all parliamentary groups and that, despite the commitments made with us, is once again stopped by the pressure exerted by local interests in the city of Murcia,” he explained. the regional president of this group, José Moreno. The representative of the professionals warned that the inattention is that if the Proposition of Law continues to be paralyzed, the almost two hundred members of Cartagena in the Official College of Social Graduates of Murcia, will be discharged from this and registered “in other bordering Cartagena”.

“Menacing Writings”



Moreno denounced, in statements to the media, that representatives of the parliamentary groups “have received threatening letters and, in some cases even with insults, for having voted in favor of the debate on the Law Proposal.” And he added: “It is evident that these pressures have made a dent, because not a step has been taken. It seems that from Murcia they govern us and what Murcia says is done.”

They represent 10,000 companies and 20,000 freelancers in the Cartagena region. In this way, they intend to have a collegiate body that improves the working conditions of professionals dedicated to labor intermediation with around 100,000 workers. Also to put together an organization that claims the creation of a regional delegation of the Labor Inspectorate and the expansion of immigration services in Cartagena, to expedite the procedures that currently “take one hundred kilometers and lose a whole morning in the regional capital” Moreno assured. Around 170 social graduates work in the region in the labor intermediation sector. The association that represents them turned 21 yesterday and has spent more than half of its existence in pursuit of a decentralization that has not yet arrived.

In Cartagena there is a fifth of the around a thousand collegiate in the Region of Murcia, which could mean a clear deficit of support for the formation of an independent school, if it is carried through the head in Murcia.