It is quite evident that the United States wants to give a push to modernize to face China, its main competitor. Joe Biden has surprised with his steep tax increase on capital gains, but much more with his explicit support for human rights and unions. “Wall Street did not build this country. The middle class built the country. And the unions built the middle class. That is why I ask, I ask Congress to pass the law to protect the right to unionize, ”the Democratic president said.

In the United States, social affiliation has decreased notably in recent decades, from 20% in 1983 to 10.3% today. In Europe, unions have also regressed, but the situation is uneven: Nordic Denmark and Sweden have a membership of over 65%, compared to 8% in France and 14% in Spain, according to the International Labor Organization (ILO).

Biden has puzzled because recognition of the contribution of unions appears more in academic papers than in political speeches. A study by researchers F. Jaumotte and CO Buitron, from the International Monetary Fund (IMF), indicates that “income inequality is increasing as the influence of unions decreases.”

In Europe, the social issue has been the object of the recent summit in Porto that culminated in global commitments for 2030. The employment rate should reach 78% of the population, compared to 73% today; basic digital skills should increase to 80% of adults from 44% present; and the aim is to reduce the rate of young people who neither study, work, nor train, from 12.6% in 2019 to 9% at the end of the decade. It also pledges to lift 15 million people out of poverty out of the 91 million who were at risk of poverty or exclusion before the pandemic. But progress has not transpired in long-awaited matters such as European unemployment reinsurance, the minimum wage or the working day.

From a global perspective, perhaps the most important shift in Biden’s policy is his commitment to human rights. “America will not walk away from our commitments to human rights and our fundamental freedoms and our alliances.” And he repeated the foundations of his Constitution (1787): “America is an idea, the most unique idea in history. We are all created equal ”. It has also announced laws against discrimination against women and LGTBIQ groups.

Human rights and social rights return to the center of the debate. A study by researchers David Bondia, Karlos Castilla and June Orenga, from the Institut de Drets Humans de Catalunya, and Elisenda Escoda and Òscar Roca, from the Anti-fraud Office of Catalonia, concludes that all acts of corruption “involve human rights violations ”. What is relevant is that they return to the political agenda and exercise.