After the recognition of Russian laboratory Gamaleya that the almost 20 million Sputnik V vaccines that Argentina should receive between January and February will arrive late and the official admission that this will affect the original schedule of the coronavirus vaccination plan, the president Alberto Fernandez begins to work on the extension of the DNU that governs the preventive and compulsory social distancing (DISPO) that expires this Sunday.

The head of state would once again hold a virtual meeting with the 24 governors to assess the epidemiological situation. In a semi-empty Casa Rosada due to Fernández’s trip to Chile, they recognized this Wednesday that the decree would be similar to the one that the President signed on December 21, but they added that it could include a chapter referring to the return from face-to-face classes.

In its article 24, current regulations empower the provinces to resume face-to-face cycles -according to the epidemiological criteria defined by the Federal Council of Education set in July and in October– and grants the Ministry of National Education that leads Nicolas Trotta the authority to endorse or reject district plans. That detail is no less in the framework of the discussion than the head of the Buenos Aires government Horacio Rodríguez Larreta holds with the teachers’ unions.

The Minister of Health Ginés González García and the Chief of Staff Santiago Cafiero, who have a voice and vote in the DNUs that define the national epidemiological situation, accompanied the President during his state visit to Chile.

On January 8, the President established by decree new sanitary parameters for each jurisdiction to define if it should toughen prevention measures. He considered, before, the possibility of restricting circulation more. Covid-19 infections had skyrocketed. The Government made it known that the support in that sense was almost “unanimous“several governors questioned it. The decree it ended up being a set of recommendations.

The Government calmly took the statement from the Russian Fund for Direct Investment and the Gamaleya National Center that made official that there will be delays in the delivery of Sputnik V vaccines until the situation is regularized in the second half of the year. As anticipated Clarion, in the Executive they already knew that there was a “bottleneck” in the production. No one whitewashed if there was a request to the Russian government for the statement to be released.

Far from studying legal measures in view of the delay in the official vaccination plan, the Government insisted on the detail that Russia had committed to delivering 5 million doses which were subject to total production. In addition, they emphasized that doses that originally would be applied in Russia were destined for Argentina.

The Government emphasized that the same statement highlights that the production destined for Argentina will be a priority. The Ministry of Health awaits the new schedule to adjust the times. “As long as we have doses to apply, we have work to do”They said.

Until now, 40 thousand people applied the second dose of the 300 thousand that arrived on January 16. Other 60 thousand are also waiting for the first dose -which arrived on December 24- and will be added to the 110 thousand doses from the first application and the 110 thousand from the second that will arrive on the Aerolineas flight that will land this Thursday in Ezeiza. On the same plane 20 thousand vaccines will arrive for Bolivia, in a management in which the President also participated.

In the Executive They are not studying contingency plans, health or communication plans for now. “The campaign of ‘citizenship’ spots is in force, it doesn’t stop, people got the message. The weekly average number of infections fell. People’s understanding and the support of the media are always appealed to to communicate certainties and bring peace of mind ”, they explained.

The Government will launch this weekend in the Greater Buenos Aires A plan of house-to-house awareness which will focus on the 4,400 villages and settlements throughout the country. Chinstraps, alcohol gel will be delivered and the safety of the vaccine will be discussed, among other topics.

The initiative that will be launched by the Cabinet Headquarters -through the State in your neighborhood program- arose after officials belonging to the Evita Movement found in the most neglected neighborhoods of the Conurbano that the use of the chinstrap and prevention measures had dropped abruptly .

With the postponement of the shipment of vaccines and the delays – which are reproduced throughout the world – officials of the ruling party suppose that the claim of the majority of the governors to suspend the PASO could have more specific weight, a discussion that also runs through the ruling party.