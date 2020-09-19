“He does not sing or dance. Do not miss it”. This is how the New York Times critic presented Lola Flores in 1953. The social media dilemma, the new Netflix documentary directed by Jeff Orlowski, is not a good film or a rigorous journalistic exercise, but as the Pharaoh, do not stop seeing it. It is true that the dramatic part of the documentary is a blushing family story with so many clichés that it would make a telefilm Sunday afternoons seem like auteur cinema and that the interviews give too much weight to some yupis Californians (all men) regretted working in the companies that made them millionaires and too little intellectuals like Soshana Zuboff or Cathy O’Neil (almost the only women interviewed). But the subject it presents is so relevant that one almost forgets the shortcomings of the documentary.

On a television full of futuristic dystopias it is difficult to find something scarier than some of the testimonials shown. “50 designers, all white men between the ages of 20 and 35, make decisions that affect 2 billion people around the world,” says Tristan Harris, who was one of those all-powerful 50 when he worked for Google and today tries to convince another 49 from the disastrous impact of his creations. Perhaps it is too late, because, as the documentary proposes, these harmful effects were never accidental. The addiction, the insecurity, the hoaxes or the polarization that the networks generate are not failures of these designs. They are predefined objectives of the same, milestones of a roadmap, pieces orchestrated to achieve the ultimate goal with which all these platforms were created, “to get as much time as possible from our lives”, as stated by Tim Kendall, former director of Facebook .

The nets, like the gray men in Momo by Michael Ende, they are time thieves. They were designed with that fundamental objective and for this they use all imaginable techniques, including behavioral programming. The documentary enters the classrooms of Stanford University – where many of the executives of large technology companies and Orlowski himself studied – and shows how in the classes of this prestigious university we teach how to create products capable of conditioning our subconscious, of modify our behaviors without us being able to perceive it. The way in which we receive notifications, the gesture of sliding the finger down to see the updates or the way of presenting the news are designed to generate addictive behaviors from users (as stated by one of the interviewees, technology and drugs they are the only sectors that call their clients that way). Something similar happens with the contents. These tech giants know perfectly well that fake news spreads faster than real news, generating more clicks, more attention and therefore more money in their bottom line. That is why the Facebook or Twitter campaigns against Fake News They are as if the anti-drug campaigns were led by Pablo Escobar or Sito Miñanco (who also have their place on the Netflix grid).

Initially they tried to convince us that social networks were an agora, a new public space for opinion and encounter. But it is increasingly evident that they are not a plaza but a shopping center with hidden doors so that we cannot go out and in which, furthermore, we are not the customers but the products. We tend to believe that social networks are free but it is not, what happens is that others pay. The documentary raises an interesting debate about why these “others” pay. What are these platforms really selling to their advertisers? Soshana Zuboff, Harvard Professor Emeritus and author of The era of surveillance Capitalism, proposes that they sell certainty. The profiling they make of us allows brands to know our behavior with total precision. We are guinea pigs in a huge marketing experiment.

Jaron Lanier, Atari Computing Pioneer and Network Resilience in the Essential Against the digital herd, it goes much further. According to this analyst and writer, what these platforms offer large companies is the ability to gradually change our behaviors, our beliefs and even who we are. And when you see what the networks were able to do in the Donald Trump campaign or later in the Brexit campaign or the political polarization that they are creating in half the world, one cannot help but think that the power of these data giants It goes much further than personalizing advertising or anticipating our wishes and is increasingly getting closer to the ability to create them. Because when it’s over The dilemma of networks and Netflix, immediately, suggests the following documentary, perhaps it would be good to ask ourselves if what we like is correct or if we already like everything that is correct. And all to keep us glued to the screen.