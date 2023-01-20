The Social Council of the University of Murcia has awarded the José Loustau 2022 prize for university spirit and human values ​​to the tenured professor of Philosophy of Law Teresa Vicente at its meeting this Friday.

Teresa Vicente has been recognized for her important role in promoting the social movement that led to the approval of the popular legislative initiative to provide legal personality to the Mar Menor. Her candidacy has been promoted by the Faculty of Communication and Documentation of the UMU and has had the support of seven other faculties; in addition to the support of another two hundred people and entities.

This initiative had its seed in the Legal Clinic of the Faculty of Law, promoted by her, and in the Chair of Human and Nature Rights that she directs. The José Loustau award will be presented next Friday, January 27, at the Saint Thomas Aquinas academic ceremony.