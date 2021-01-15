Nadia Calviño, third vice president of the Government, this Friday. MINISTRY OF ECONOMIC AFFAIRS / Europa Press

The Government has presented this Friday to the unions and employers, with the fanfare of the great occasions and with seven ministers in contention, a whopping 170 reforms that will accompany Spanish projects to spend European funds, one of the keys the way out of the crisis, the legislature and the economic policy of the coming times. The social agents, however, frowned because behind the smoke of those 170 reforms they still have no clues about the two that really matter to them: labor and pensions. They demand, especially the trade unions, room to negotiate these two reforms before they reach Brussels. But that margin hardly exists: employers and workers’ representatives have not seen papers so far and the Government promised to send them to the European Commission before the end of January, they admit in La Moncloa. The unions threaten even with mobilizations, in the first hostile gesture for social peace in a long time.

“We need to know the orientation of the reforms,” ​​the UGT secretary general, Pepe Álvarez, lamented upon leaving. “It has not gone into detail,” said the president of Cepyme, Gerardo Cuerva. Fearful that what is sent to Brussels will tie up the social dialogue negotiating tables, the social agents demand that the Executive leave room for talks.

“We are not going to assume the prior commitments that the Government maintains with Europe and that are not previously discussed at the social dialogue tables,” added Sordo. Especially in the unions, a discomfort has been brewing with the Executive for some time for not implementing the socio-labor commitments that the government agreement contemplates. In the first place there is the repeal of the “most damaging aspects of the labor reform.” But in recent times, two elements have been added: the freezing of the SMI and the intention of the Ministry of Social Security to raise the period for calculating pensions from 25 to 35 years. This has led them this week to launch a warning: in February there will be mobilizations. They will take place next Tuesday, although, aware that the health situation does not allow large concentrations, large calls are not expected.

With this scenario, this Friday at the exit they showed some discomfort. It bothers them that there is no documentation on which to discuss and read plans in the press of which they do not see their reflection at the negotiating tables. For example, in the pension sector, which does not meet since before Christmas, there has been no mention of extending the calculation period. Yes, other points have been addressed – much more in line with the recommendations of the Toledo Pact – but not this one.

This Friday was an opportunity to get rid of doubts: “The Minister of Inclusion has not spoken the word 35 years, nor 25 nor 22,” Álvarez, from UGT, has clarified with some sarcasm. “It is very difficult to speak if we do not have reliable documentation,” continued this unionist. Several sources present at the meeting confirm this point. There was even a ministry that did ask for documentation to be delivered.

Of the projects or lines of action committed to Brussels to receive the 170,000 million euros to face the consequences of the pandemic and modernize the economy, Spain has already sent 30 to the European capital. Two are missing: those linked to the labor market and pensions. They are not the only ones in which the social agents participate, of course, but they are the ones in which they are most closely involved. “Just those two components were not sent at the end of December because we wanted to have a meeting with the social agents to see if our approach was aligned with theirs,” explained the third vice president, Nadia Calviño, at the end of the meeting, without mentioning to the different positions that there are or have been in these two points.