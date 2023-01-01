With the 2022 World Cup in Qatar as the most recent and most important event of the year as a showcase, there are many footballers who have disappointed in the big event and who also came from not having a great previous season.
Next, we will review the most salient cases of players who will want January 1, 2023 to arrive quickly, taking into account their weak performance in 2022. Here we go.
The Mexican striker lost all the confidence of his people and after going to the World Cup at a terrible level, both physically and soccer, the Wolverhampton striker has begun to disappoint after his constant injuries. In 2023 he will seek revenge.
The so-called best midfielder in the world has not appeared for the Qatar 2022 World Cup. Of course, that does not overshadow everything achieved with City before, but he disappointed in the big event.
The Canadian player went to his first World Cup with the expectation of doing well, with a good generation of footballers, but neither he nor the group stood out. Much more was expected.
Denmark was one of the disappointments of the World Cup because it came from having an outstanding UEFA Nations League, but they have not managed to get past the group stage. Eriksen was good in the previous appointment, but not so much in the World Cup, that’s why his presence here.
Many said that the best Eden was going to appear in the World Cup, but as the phrase says: “how you train, you play”. Horrible seasons in Madrid, horrible World Cup in Qatar.
Cristiano Ronaldo’s second stage with Manchester United came to an end towards the end of 2022, he had internal problems with the managers and current coaching staff of the Red Devils. His football performance declined and he stopped being a regular starter to become a substitute, a situation that was repeated in the Portugal team. He will seek to finish his career as he deserves it: on a playing field and being competitive.
