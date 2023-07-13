File image of Sebastián Villa during a Boca Juniors match. Manuel Cortina (SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty)

In June, the Colombian soccer player Sebastián Villa was sentenced by the Argentine Justice to two years and one month in prison for having beaten and threatened his ex-partner. The Boca Juniors forward did not go to prison because the sentence was less than three years and he left the country to return to Colombia. A month later, this Wednesday, the player has returned to Argentina and has joined training with the rest of the squad. National media assure that the athlete has returned after the club intimidated Villa to fulfill his contract, valid until 2024.

In the early hours of this Wednesday, Villa appeared at the Buenos Aires airport hooded, cell phone and suitcase in hand. Hours later, he was at the property where Boca Juniors trains, in Ezeiza, west of the capital. National media say that, although the club has decided to reinstate Villa in practice, the striker will not be called up for the matches. Villa, who has played for Boca since 2018 and was the star of the team, will look for a place to continue his career in the meantime.

Villa, 27, was found guilty for having used “coercive threats, in a real contest, with minor injuries qualified by the relationship in the context of gender violence” against his ex-partner Daniela Cortés. The attack that Cortés denounced occurred on April 27, 2020 in the house that the couple shared in a closed neighborhood on the outskirts of Buenos Aires. According to the victim’s account, the soccer player injured her and threatened to hurt her family after she told him that he did not want to continue the relationship.

After the verdict, a dialectical and judicial battle began with the club, which had shown its support for its star player throughout the trial. Boca Junior had continued calling him as a starter in matches and had allowed him to pose with the rest of the squad in front of a flag against gender violence hours before the sentence was announced. When the sentence was known, the disagreements began.

Boca released a statement in which it said that Villa “will not participate in the calls” of parties “until a final judicial ruling is issued.” Later, Villa traveled to Colombia and the institution warned that the player was not authorized to leave the country. The striker, through his lawyers, demanded that the club reinstate him; otherwise, the legal team argued, he could be considered a free player. The club has defended that the player was always authorized to continue training at the facilities.

This Wednesday, the club has brought him back and thus begins a new stage in the relationship between the institution and the player while the next steps in the striker’s career are defined. Although Villa was released after the conviction, he is facing another legal case for the alleged rape of a young woman in 2021. Other team players have continued to be part of the squad while they were investigated for other cases of violence, such as Eduardo Salvio, for injuries to his ex-wife, or Frank Fabra, for participating in a case of abuse against two women after a party.

Subscribe here to the EL PAÍS America newsletter and receive all the latest news in the region.