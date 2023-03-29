Sebastián Salazar found a team. The Bogotá player, forged in Independiente Santa Fe, finally found the light after more than a year without playing professionally.

Until then, since his time at Jaguares de Córdoba, not much was known. In fact, his image only appeared on entertainment portals, since he is still a couple with the popular singer Marbelle. Now, Salazar returns to the court. And he does it in his homeland.

Salazar reappeared

Sebastián Salazar scored the goal for Santa Fe. Photo: Hector Fabio Zamora / ETCE

Sebastian Salazar He left for Brazilian soccer in the prelude to the pandemic, signed with Goias, but had few options to appear. He was never the undisputed starter.

He returned to Colombia, he was with Jaguares, but he left the Cordovan team in 2021.

From there, the steering wheel did not appear anymore. He was seen at some Santa Fe events, but nothing with professional airs.

Now, according to the club itself, he is a new Bogotá FC player

“Sebastián Salazar, a 27-year-old midfielder, joins our team to contribute all his talent. With experience in teams like Santa Fe, Goiás and Jaguares, he comes with the best attitude to give his best this season”reported the B team.

Bogotá plays against Alianza Petrolera, this Wednesday, at 4 pm, for Copa Colombia. His next duel, on Monday, against Cúcuta Deportivo, for the B tournament.

