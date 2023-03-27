During this FIFA Date, Club América made its usual tour of the United States with the Águila Tour and one of its matches was this past weekend against Club Tijuana in San Diego, California, where they achieved a 2-1 victory.
Unfortunately for the team Fernando Ortizthe game did not end with good news, because for novelty the Colombian striker, Roger Martinez got injured.
The coaching staff gave the opportunity to Roger to have activity, who was in charge of responding with good plays on the field, both with Santos and with Tijuana. However, in the last game, he unfortunately got hurt after he started as the starter.
Although in the Clausura 2023, Roger Martinez He has not had the desired minutes, due to the good level of Jonathan Rodriguez, Alejandro Zendejas and leo suarezwhich have marginalized him from participating more frequently.
The injury occurred in the second half in San Diego against the border team, the Colombian attacker was injured during a run that he hit, for which he quickly had to leave the field of play, since he apparently suffered from a muscular issue, which led to that ortiz gave entry to Stephen Lozano, who scored the second goal of the game for the cream-blue team.
At the moment, the board of the Eagles has not mentioned anything about the problem of Roger, but it is expected that in the following hours his recovery time will be made official. However, there is a possibility that he may not be available for the duel against León on the weekend corresponding to date 13.
