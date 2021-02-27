Diego Garcia, the Uruguayan midfielder of Estudiantes de La Plata, was denounced by sexual abuse and was disaffected from the professional soccer team.

This Friday, a 21 year old girl made a complaint that was labeled as “alleged sexual abuse”, in which the prosecutor María Cecilia Corfield intervenes, in charge of UFI No. 15 of La Plata.

The event would have occurred last Wednesday in a fifth “rented by the Club de Estudiantes de La Plata”.

According to the summary of the criminal complaint, the victim “attended a fifth with some friends.”

At nightfall, when the young woman “waited inside the house to enter the bathroom, Diego García appears, takes her by the arm and enters the bathroom, closes the door, turns her around, throws her against the wall, hitting her eye left”. At that time the footballer would have sexually abused her, according to the text.

The next day (Thursday), the victim suffered a panic attack and told her family what had happened, who called an ambulance and then accompanied her to file a complaint.

García arrived at Estudiantes de La Plata in July 2019, when the club bought 50 percent of his pass following an agreement with the Boston River of Uruguay.

When the news was known, the midfielder was disaffected from the concentration of the match that the Click will play this Saturday against Racing Club.