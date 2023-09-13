The young Colombian Ander Salas, attacked during a soccer match in Texcoco (State of Mexico), on September 6.

What started as a 7-a-side football match ended with elbows, pushes, kicks and an ambulance. Ander Jafeth Salas was the victim of a brutal beating during a match on September 6 in Texcoco, in the State of Mexico. Now, Salas, 22, is in a coma in a local hospital while his mother, Ana Jackeline Salas Mejía, speeds up the procedures to be by his side as quickly as possible. This Sunday, the mother revealed to the newspaper The Pilon, from the Colombian city of Valledupar, who had asked the governor of the department of Meta, where he resides, for help to obtain a passport and pay for a flight to Mexico. This Tuesday he received that ticket, as confirmed electronically.

It was around 6:30 p.m. at La Conchita field. The brawl began when Salas’ team, Vortex, was losing by two goals to eight against Pirotex with four minutes remaining in the game, says local league administrator Mario Santamaría. An elbow in the middle of the field from a teammate of the Colombian player “due to the impotence of the scoreboard” was the trigger for the fight. In a typical soccer fight, the Pirotex member threw the opponent who had hit him. According to the referee’s report, the push caused “Salas, from the Vortex squad, to attack a Pirotex player from behind, delivering two direct blows to the head, which triggered a pitched fight between both teams.”

The referees tried to stop the violence, but were unable to face the “verbal threats from players of the Vortex team,” the minutes state. In a video posted on social networks, you can see Salas being kicked and punched while some teammates try to defend him.

When the beating finally ended, Salas was left on the ground, unable to move and lying on his side, as shown in a photo posted on social media the night of the incident. Shortly after, the municipal police arrived and, upon seeing Salas’ serious condition, “interrogated the players and delegates,” according to the minutes. They called an ambulance and the team leaders agreed that they would take care of the necessary medical expenses. Minutes later, paramedics took Salas to the Santo Niño De Atocha Surgical Medical Center in Texcoco, where he fell into a coma, his mother says.

Salas had been participating in the local Mexican league for four months, says the administrator, Santamaría: “He played on Wednesdays with Vortex and on Fridays with another team, Rivas. He was very good.” Guajiro by origin, it was football that he took to Mexico. He left Colombia five years ago for the North American country to try his luck as a professional player. There he played in the third division, a hobby that he combined with a job in a clothing warehouse.

After the tragedy, Santamaría says he has lost contact with both teams. “I have not been able to contact any of the players again. “They didn’t want to know anything about what happened that night,” he explains. He assures that he has delivered to the Prosecutor’s Office of the State of Mexico the arbitration report and the credentials where the identification of the players appears. However, the investigations into the case are still unknown.

This Sunday, a few days after the incident in Texcoco, Salas’ mother broadcast, from the Colombian department of Meta, a video on the social network X in which she demanded justice from the Colombian and Mexican authorities. “What they did to my son is done to an animal,” she denounced in front of a camera, on the verge of crying. She also asked the institutions for help to be able to leave Colombia: “I am a mother with limited economic resources. “I need to see my son.” This Tuesday, that help has arrived. Through WhatsApp communications, she reported that she has received the documentation and the necessary ticket to travel to Mexico and meet her son.

