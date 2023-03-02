The Soccer Hall of Fame has announced the induction of 18 new members by 2023. Among those selected are great soccer legends such as Rivaldo, Francesco Totti, Carles Puyol and Rafael Marquez. On Monday, February 27, the vote was held in Oviedo, Spain to announce the new members of this selective group in its generation of 2023.
Some important people in terms of the administration of clubs and leagues attended the invitation, such as javier thebesPresident of The league, Mikel Arriolapresident of the MX Leagueand a select group of journalists and communicators david faitelson and Raul Orvananos, as well as Héctor Villalba, editorial director of portal mediotiempo, were part of the Voting Committee for this important and prestigious event. To attest to the results, there was the presence, via zoom, of Mr. Rafael Paz, Public Notary number 1 in the city of Pachuca.
|
international football
|
International Dean
|
mexican deans
|
International Women’s Soccer
|
Mexican women’s soccer
|
mexican soccer
|
Carles Puyol
|
Uwe Seeler (1936-2022)
|
Jose Alves “Zagüe”
|
Petrinha
|
Andrea Rodebaugh
|
Raphael Marquez
|
Samuel Eto’o
|
Isidoro “Chololo” Diaz
|
Cuauhtemoc Blanco
|
Xavi Hernandez
|
Ricardo La Volpe
|
Carlo Ancelotti
|
Oscar “Rabbit” Perez
|
Francesco Totti
|
Fernando Quirarte
|
Rivaldo
|
Emilio Azcarraga Milmo
|
kaka
The Football Hall of Fame plans to add more members in the coming years to catch up with the personalities that should have been part of the historic venue and for obvious reasons were not selected or invited to the induction ceremony. The new members join the list of soccer legends who have been inducted into the Hall of Fame, which is a great honor for any player.
#Soccer #Hall #Fame #welcomes #members
