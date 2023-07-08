Announcement of the Nariño Soccer League, in Pasto. SOCCER LEAGUE OF NARIÑO

The department of Nariño, in the southwest of the country, is synonymous with soccer. From its streets, courts and training academies, players constantly emerge who later shine in professionalism and even come to represent Colombia in international competitions. Willington Ortiz, Léider Preciado, Carlos Darwin Quintero and Víctor Ibarbo, among others, are some of the examples of a list that could be extended and go back several decades into the past. Most of them, even as children and adolescents, strengthened and perfected their sports skills in the departmental tournaments organized by the Nariño Soccer League, held periodically with the support of the Government and in which young people from different cities and towns of the region. However, this event, which used to be an opportunity for the development of new talents, is now the subject of accusations for the false realization of one of its editions and the alleged embezzlement of public resources.

On February 28, 2019, a collaboration agreement was signed between the Government, through the Secretary of Recreation and Sports, and the Soccer League with the aim of “promoting, massifying, and strengthening athletes in this sport.” . The value of the agreement, which received a budget addition of 49% during its execution, was 337,396 million pesos (about 85,000 dollars) and the final supervision report, a document dated November of that same year and which records the items in which the money was spent, indicates that a portion of the amount was used to pay for lodging, food, transportation, and rental of venues “within the framework of departmental tournaments in the municipalities of Pasto, Ipiales, Tumaco, and La Union”. Ricardo Raúl Muñoz, the Secretary of Recreation and Sports at that time, signed the report and attested that the League “complied satisfactorily with the object and obligations contracted.” However, EL PAÍS had access to testimonies and documents that would show that the departmental tournaments in question did not take place.

Manuel Araújo has dedicated a large part of his 67 years to promoting soccer in Tumaco, one of the towns where the alleged tournaments were played. He is an authority who knows soccer beyond what happens on the pitches, including the managerial and administrative sphere, and who, thanks to his career, was appointed president of the Tumaco Municipal Soccer Committee, whose main task is to organize and promote the sport. in its different categories. He served in the position between May 2019 and October 2022, when the president of the Soccer League, Raúl González, annulled the resolution for his appointment. According to his account, his relationship with him deteriorated when he found out that he signed documents confirming that departmental tournaments had been held in Tumaco in the second half of 2019, a season that coincides with his period presiding over the Committee. “I defended the president a lot from his critics, but I made the decision to step aside when I found out about those documents. I didn’t support him anymore and instead started asking him why he had signed them,” he recalled.

A complaint against González for this and other events currently rests in the Attorney General’s Office. Araujo assures that he is willing to collaborate with justice and give his testimony. “Those tournaments were never held here. It caught my attention that there are documents that say they were transporting people from here to Pasto and that didn’t happen either. If that had been done, I would have necessarily been aware of my position. There are no registration and game forms or photographic records. Everything that moved in Tumaco related to soccer had to pass through my hands. That was a lie.”

The complaint was filed by Jorge Gallego, a journalist who has been investigating González’s actions for more than a year. In the midst of this work, he requested information from the Government of Nariño on the documentary supports that justified the millionaire disbursement of public money to the Soccer League. The response was incomplete, but the documents provided reveal inconsistencies. The transport quotes, sports venues and arbitration do not have signatures and, in addition, they have names of people who do not correspond to the true legal representatives of the companies with which these services were requested. “I never knew anything about that tournament. That person who appears in the document as legal representative has nothing to do with the company. If someone wants to hire us, they have to understand me because I have been the owner and legal representative since approximately 2015, ”commented the representative of one of the companies in question and who requested that his identity not be revealed.

The scandal caused a dent. The Nariño Soccer League is currently experiencing a mess in which the National Government had to intervene. On March 7, when the news of the false tournaments was already spreading and the opposition to González was growing, an extraordinary assembly was held and new members were appointed to the League committee, its governing body. On that occasion, González was also re-elected as president. Attendees at said assembly affirm that more than 30 delegates withdrew, described the meeting as illegitimate because it was not called eight days in advance —as established in the statutes— and then brought the matter to the attention of the Ministry of Sports. In a resolution issued on July 4, the Ministry declared the decisions made ineffective and ordered the Colombian Football Federation to designate a provisional committee while a new assembly is duly convened.

At the time of publishing this article, González did not answer any of the calls and messages from EL PAÍS. The complaint that rests in the Prosecutor’s Office also accuses him of hiring relatives and untrained people with money that international cooperation agencies provided to the Soccer League. Beyond the fact that he manages to overcome the pothole in which his presidency finds himself, he must respond to the call of the authorities.

