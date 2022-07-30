Javi Rodríguez is still fighting to get to ElPozo Murcia Costa Cálida. The Catalan coach, who has had an agreement for a long time with the butcher club, has not been able to solve the situation with Industrias Santa Coloma, a club to which he still belongs.

Rodríguez has a contract with the Colomense team until June 2023, but he reached a verbal agreement with Vicenç García, president and founder of the team: if a great Spanish futsal knocked on the door of the Pavelló Nou offices to sign the Catalan coach, Industrias Santa Coloma would let him go free without having to pay the termination clause of 80,000 euros.

When ElPozo became interested in Javi Rodríguez and everything was agreed between the Murcian entity and the coach, García changed his mind and, to this day, continues to torpedo Rodríguez’s arrival on the bench at the Palacio de los Deportes. The disputes, which have reached the courts, are still ongoing. Javi takes hold of the fact that Santa Coloma is not having a good behavior with him, so he asks for the termination of the contract. The founder of the Catalan club remains in his position: “if you want to leave, he pays the clause.”

To make matters worse, Industrias Santa Coloma has already signed a substitute for Javi Rodríguez: Xavi Closas, coach of the FC Barcelona subsidiary. In fact, his son, Nil Closas, has been made official as a new Colombian player.

The preseason starts this Monday, both in Murcia and Santa Coloma. To this day, Javi’s situation remains unresolved and he will have to present himself at the first examinations of what is still his club. There he will coincide with Closas, his replacement, which cannot yet be made official because Vicenç García has not respected what was agreed with Javi Rodríguez.

This Monday and Tuesday, the staff of ElPozo Murcia will have medical examinations and it will be on Wednesday, starting at twelve, when the first session of the butcher team will start… in principle, with Javi Rodríguez at the helm. Over the weekend work has continued to settle the matter. If it had not been solved, it would be Dani Martínez (Javi’s second in Santa Coloma last year who has already signed with ElPozo as second coach and physical trainer) who would direct the training sessions until the signing is made official, once and for all. of ‘El Mito’ as the new coach of the club chaired by Tomás Fuertes.

There will be derby against Jimbee in preseason



In addition to the match against Albacete FS on September 13, coinciding with the league break after the first day of competition, the delicatessen team continues to prepare its preseason matches. A derby against Jimbee Cartagena has been agreed, but the venue has yet to be closed since it will not be played in Murcia or Cartagena. With this, both clubs want to bring the best futsal closer to another corner of the Region of Murcia. It will be on August 24. Earlier, on the 16th, they will play a friendly against Josan González’s Córdoba, a World Heritage Site, in the Andalusian city.

On the other hand, ElPozo Murcia Costa Cálida will play the Memorial Miquel Jaume home run in Palma de Mallorca on September 3 and 4. The tournament will be played by Palma Futsal, Real Betis and Sporting de Portugal. The Murcian team will have to play precisely against the Portuguese champion, in the semifinal on Saturday.