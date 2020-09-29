The soap opera in which the transfer of El Hacen to CD Lugo has become could have entered its final stretch, coinciding with the closing of the ficjaes market and the converging needs of Lugo for chips and Valladolid to definitively configure their squad The Mauritanian, who has been listed by several Second Division teams, would have asserted his desire to return to Lugo one more year after his fruitful second round. According to comrade Marcos Basadre, Valladolid and Lugo have already reached a final agreement for the loan of El Hacen and their official status would be a matter of hours. In the event that the pivot wears the albivermella jacket again, it can be said that Lugo will have completed one of his most complicated negotiations.

In the first place, Valladolid has doubted until the end whether to part with the player or not, since the injuries of several Blanquivioletas players have delayed the decision in this regard. In addition, the interest of other teams of greater name have complicated the decision of the Mauritanian player. In this regard, Tenerife would have been Lugo’s main rival for taking over the midfielder’s services. Now, with the market closing in the making, the operation may have definitively accelerated in favor of Lugo interests. The Hacen was capital in the final salvation of Lugo last season. In a spectacular second round, the Mauritanian not only endowed Juanfran’s team with power and solidity, but also contributed five goals that became no less than twelve points for the albivermello locker. The fans dream that his arrival will have the same effect this time.