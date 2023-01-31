Although the mayor wanted to give the hackneyed message that Adam Camacho Gamez left the Guasave Town Hall Secretary for personal projects, the reality is that the PRD member made it clear that since last Thursday they asked him for his resignation and this was orchestrated by the advisor to the Presidency, Gerardo Ramírez, since the municipal president was not able to face him and ask him himself to leave, that’s why he chose to stay, but yesterday he ended up leaving, as he assures that his relationship was already unsustainable with the pair of advisers to the municipal president.

What Camacho Gámez declared only confirms that this municipal government is a complete mess, where the mayor’s advisers, Gerardo Ramírez and Julián Báez, have been given a lot of power, for which he asked the municipal president to analyze the actions of that pair of characters , since both are very far from what the Fourth Transformation seeks.

