The thing about Kylian Mbappé with Real Madrid is worthy of a soap opera or several chapters with the aroma of a series on a pay platform. If the skilled Vinicius has already made the leap to Netflix with a documentary, it cannot be ruled out that those in streaming are interested in a sports special with the hitherto story of a failed love between the French PSG star and the Chamartín club.

Nothing new either for the whites or for those with subscription plans, who already featured Neymar’s ‘Perfect Chaos’, with the Brazilian as an expert in soap operas and reality shows with Barça, as well as French and Real Madrid players, as protagonists. A main actor who repeats himself in the exciting ‘Figo Case’ and the details of how the most controversial signing in history was forged. Another soap opera that began with a simple call in June 2000 from Florentino Pérez, Madrid boss, to Paulo Futre, and that concluded with the transfer of the Portuguese, star of ‘Can Barça’ at the time, to the eternal rival to become the first ‘galactic’ of the businessman. The rest is history, including the head of a piglet on the green of the Camp Nou.

Summer soap operas are a mandatory subject in the world of football and, season after season, a couple of names always stand out who, sometimes with several suitors, reduce the little summer information that causes the absence of competition.

mbappe A new sequel that goes long

This would be the second season of a soap opera that has the same protagonists and a third party. The French star of PSG opened a new chapter in his history with the club on the shores of the Eiffel Tower to once again wink at the team he claims to be the one he dreamed of playing for since he was a child, Real Madrid. However, the Frenchman gave Florentino Pérez pumpkins after reaching an agreement in principle to recruit him at the Bernabéu last year.

Now the prodigy of Bondy seems to have an expiration date in the Parisian team, on June 30, 2024 and shakes the market with a possible summer signing by the Paseo de la Castellana entity, although geopolitics also comes into play in this new sequel from Qatar, which could be interested in the international joining a Premier League giant like Manchester United.

anelka The signing that caused tension between Arsenal and Real Madrid

Another of the great productions, brought to the screen by the way, was the one starring Nicolás Anelka, another Frenchman, and Real Madrid. The Frenchman, who called himself misunderstood, was the striker with the shortest fuse in French football as well as one of the most peculiar attackers of the century. His signing in 1999 was the most expensive in the history of Spanish football and he was involved in a series of setbacks.

Arsenal went so far as to denounce the Madridistas’ actions to FIFA, since the whites negotiated with the player with a current contract behind the back of the club that had his rights. In addition to the interference of other powerful teams from the Old Continent such as Lazio and Juventus. It was not the first time that Madrid had been accused of acting irregularly in a transfer.

Modric and Bale The tough fight with Daniel Levy, Tottenham's negotiator

Madrid knows its attractiveness and that there are not a few players who would rebel with their clubs to wear the white elastic. This is what happened to him with Luka Madrid, another of the intense episodes of last summer. The Zadar genius was targeted for around 30 million euros, a laughing figure for these times and for the Croatian’s performance during his stay at the Bernabéu.

The small Balkan midfielder planted Tottenham and spent a month and a half training alone until landing in Chamartín. José Mourinho, who at that time was training in the Spanish capital, had requested it, and he placed himself under the Portuguese’s command after a tough negotiation with Daniel Levy, the British team’s top mandator. He was not willing to lower the figure he was asking for his footballer one iota, which caused the operation to be delayed.

The president of the ‘spurs’ faced Madrid again only a year later, with Gareth Bale as an object of desire. The transfer of the Welshman was one of the biggest challenges for Florentino Pérez. After tough negotiations, the footballer’s vacation in Spain without returning to training and doing a lot of math, Real Madrid agreed to exceed 90 million to secure the signing of the Cardiff locomotive on the last market day of 2013.

Xabi Alonso The ‘brain’ that Florentino wanted became the rebel

In the summer of 2009, the man from Tolosa became the most desired of the new ‘galacticos’ of Real Madrid. The Basque wanted to return to Spain and even asked Liverpool in writing to let him leave through a formal transfer request. There is an unwritten law by which any English club, once the transfer request has been received, has the moral obligation to facilitate the player’s departure, since it is the footballer who expresses his desire to leave. The ‘brain’ that Florentino always wanted exhausted diplomatic channels to paint his future white and end up in a team that had already set eyes on him four years ago.

Kun Aguero An unexpected goodbye at Atlético de Madrid

«I have said some time ago that when I wanted to leave I would say it publicly. And that moment has arrived. That’s why I keep my word and here I am.” Sergio el ‘Kun’ Agüero also has his own documentary and starred in a good quilombo in 2011 when he announced in May, just after the last day of the League, that he wanted to leave Atlético de Madrid, where he scored 101 goals in five years of mattress.

The Argentine felt that he needed higher challenges, and after an unsatisfactory offer from Juventus in Turin gained strength, another from Manchester City by Sheikh Sheikh Mansour appeared, a club where he landed despite the siren songs also from Real Madrid. 45 million euros arrived at Atlético’s coffers at the end of July of that summer of ups and downs.

A fax prevented a change of stickers Madrid – United

It is in the lack of understanding between clubs that what is known as the summer soap opera can be formed, although also in problems with documentation or technology. This is what happened to David de Gea in 2015. Despite the agreement reached with Manchester United, everything was cut short because of a fax that prevented the goalkeeper from going to the Bernabéu and Keylor Navas from going to Old Trafford .

The end of the series was heart attack and ended up becoming grotesque. And it ended badly for the Spanish goalkeeper who did not renew with United and wanted to sign for the white club. The English club sent the contracts that the parties had to sign at the last minute and Madrid did not have time to register the goalkeeper in the League.

cesc The long return of the prodigal son

The pulse that Barcelona maintained with Arsene Wenger to win Cesc Fábregas is well remembered among the bickering of the heat of the holiday season. The Catalans’ interest in the world champion dates back to 2008, when Pep Guardiola asked the then president, Joan Laporte, to sign him.

There were several failed attempts due to the refusal of the French coach of the ‘Gunners’ until the operation was completed successfully in 2011. The man from Arenys de Mar stood up and did not travel with the rest of the team to force him out of the team, which always demanded more money than Barça offered. Fàbregas returned in a happy ending to the club where he was trained and left in 2003 for the Premier League.

Messi A goodbye and a dream divided into two seasons

The world champion with Argentina has starred in the pre-summer soap opera both in Paris and Barcelona, ​​although in 2021 he was already involved in a series of chapters that ended with his departure from the Barça club towards PSG. And it is that the renewal of the Rosario seemed on track with the culé club, but an agreement between LaLiga and the investment fund CVS dynamited the extension of the contract.

In August of the previous year, Barça’s foundations were shaken after the attacker sent a burofax to the entity announcing that he wanted to leave. There began a new soap opera with Leo determined to leave and with Bartomeu and his Board of Directors working to prevent it. Behind this, an internal war between the player and the president at that time of the entity. However, he managed to retain him until new elections made the Barca president change with the arrival of Joan Laporta.

It was thought that the man from Rosario would sign the long-awaited renovation, but everything was far from reality. When the time came, the Argentine became a free agent and left the club for Paris. If that chapter was exciting, this summer the striker starred in another enigmatic serial about his future until his final arrival at Inter Miami of the MSL, after Can Barça dreamed of the possibility of recovering it after his run-ins with Paris Saint Germain. Neither Barça nor any other group in Europe were able to balance their accounts so that the star would continue in the highest elite.

Fernando Torres The 'transfer request', an escape route in the Premier League

The transfer of Fernando Torres from Liverpool to Chelsea shook the Premier League several years ago. This time it was a winter soap opera, that of 2011, the year in which the striker became the most expensive Spaniard in history by going from the reds to the blues in exchange for 58.5 million euros. At Liverpool, El Niño became a Bronze Ballon and one of the best forwards in the world.

The striker from Fuenlabrada decided to change air after the dizzying figure offered by the ‘Sky Blues’. Torres presented the ‘transfer request’ (transfer request), a letter in which he expressly showed his willingness to abandon the discipline of his team. Liverpool initially refused to accept him, but later had no choice but to let the player leave. Of course, on the last day of the term to make transfers.

ronaldo A signing on the horn

‘O phenômeno’ was one of the best strikers in the history of football. The Brazilian closed his signing with Real Madrid less than an hour before the end of the deadline for the registration of players in 2002. Ronaldo wanted to leave Inter Milan at all costs due to his bad relationship with Héctor Cúper, but the Italians and Madrid They did not share their interests.

The approval by both clubs was after an intense negotiation that led to an unexpected agreement, since Morientes continued at the club, which was initially destined for Barcelona due to a bridging operation. The Catalans broke off negotiations with the Extremaduran forward a few hours before the transfer deadline, which was interpreted by Madrid as an act of sabotage. Under these conditions, the ‘neroazzurra’ entity lowered the price by 10 million and the transfer was finalized shortly before the nervous breakdown in Chamartín.

town A transfer that took a year

David Villa has been another protagonist of one of these summer soap operas. It seemed that Real Madrid had an agreement with Valencia to sign the Asturian in 2008. The striker was willing to change scenery and has later admitted that he even touched on two occasions to play in white. Finally everything was cut short. After two years of negotiations, Barcelona appeared on the scene. The Barcelona team offered 40 million, but for the president of Valencia that figure was not the right figure to let the striker go.

The ‘Guaje’ ended up wearing Barcelona in the summer of 2010 and was the great signing of Barcelona post-Laporta. Wearing the Blaugrana elastic, Villa would make a dream come true that was cut short the previous summer by the Eto’o-Ibrahimovic barter. The interest of the madridistas did not materialize because the Valencian entity requested some 50 kilos from Florentino, who had already spent a good amount of money on players like Cristiano Ronaldo, Kaká or Benzema.