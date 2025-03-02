With the passage of time, The human body undergoes some changes due to age which can sometimes be difficult to understand or manage. The elderly are the ones who suffer most of these alterations, but luckily there are studies and remedies for some of them.

One of the most common is the curious aroma so characteristic that reminds us of our grandparents. He known as “Old Old” It is a concept that emerged in Japan in the early 2000s and which they called ‘Kareishu‘, and that according to studies is due to the chemical changes of the body.

Although it is not a serious condition or suggests a health problem, many people want to avoid it or reduce it, but doing it with water is not a feasible solution since it is about Chemical compounds issued by the bodybut it is true that there are ways to camouflage or decrease it.

Woman in the shower | Istock

We have asked artificial intelligencewhich are the best soaps to eliminate the ‘smell of old’ of the body and its first recommendation has been to opt for those that contain natural and fresh ingredients. In addition, Chatgpt adds that maintaining good daily hygiene and using deodorant is also key to fighting odors.

His first recommendation has been glycerin soap, since it is soft and helps Maintain hydrated skinwhich can help reduce odors. It also suggests the use of green tea soap, which has antioxidant properties and a fresh aroma that can revitalize the skin.

He continues talking about lavender soap that, in addition to its relaxing aroma, has antibacterial properties that can Help combat intense odors. Finally, it recommends the use of mint soap, since its freshness can be very effective to give a feeling of cleaning.