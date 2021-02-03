The so-called think tanks of Argentina, which are centers of thought and debate, position the country among the leaders of Latin America, according to an international ranking prepared by experts.

The study was published by the Argentine Council for International Relations (CARI), but was prepared based on the Ranking Go To Think Tank Index Report, a report prepared by the Think Tanks and Civil Society Program (TTCSP) of the University of Pennsylvania . 44,992 experts participate

“Argentina leads the region in number of think tanks, with 262 institutions dedicated to promoting public thought and debate, and unite public policy with applied research“, indicated the CARI when explaining the study of the Ranking.

Argentina “it ranked eighth in the number of active think tanks, just one less than Germany and 72 more than Brazil, ninth in the ranking”, the statement states.

The former governor of Mendoza and former ambassador to Chile, José Octavio Bordón. Photo: Lorena Lucca.

By the way, the CARI ranks third in the best think tanks in the region, while the Center for the Implementation of Public Policies for Equity and Growth (Cippec) ranks fourth.

The president of CARI, José Octavio Bordón, spoke this Thursday with a group of media, including Clarion.

“It is very positive that Argentina continues as the first country in Latin America in the production of ideas and knowledge,” he said.

“This data, which is not minor, is worth analyzing from the perspective of commitment, often ad honorem of researchers from all over the country who put their time and dedication in a better country,” added Bordón, who was ambassador to the United States, of the administration of Eduardo Duhalde and Néstor Kirchner, and in Chile, of Mauricio Macri.

For its part, Julia Pomares, Executive Director of CIPPEC highlighted that its “institutions had to duplicate their efforts and creativity to contribute new ideas and solutions to problems that until 2020 seemed dystopian”, in relation to the pandemic.

The report revealed that the Central and South America represent 5% of the world’s think tanks, a percentage that reaches 45% if the North American region is added.

The presentation of the ranking was the first virtual edition of the 15-year history of the Think Tanks and Civil Society Program at the University of Pennsylvania and brought together more than 430 organizations from around the world.