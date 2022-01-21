According to the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights (OSDH), an NGO based in the United Kingdom, members of the self-proclaimed Islamic State attacked, since the night of January 20, a Syrian prison where possible combatants of the group were being held. jihadist Almost in parallel, an armed action left at least 11 Iraqi soldiers dead, raising concerns about the possible reactivation of the group in the region.

According to the SOHR, the armed action in Syria is defined as one of the group’s most significant attacks since it was defeated by Kurdish forces and an international coalition led by the United States in 2019.

The maneuver would have had as its objective the release of fighters of the self-styled Islamic State group who are detained in the Gweiran prison, in the city of Hasakah, which is under the protection of Kurdish forces.

Around 3,500 inmates are estimated to be held at the facility and many of them are members of cells of the self-styled Islamic State.

The terrorist ISIS organization has mobilized most of its sleeper cells in attempt to organize a jailbreak near the Hasakah prison with suicide bombers and an insurgency by detainees inside the prison (1). – Mazloum Abdî مظلوم عبدي (@MazloumAbdi) January 21, 2022



“The number of members of the Kurdish security forces and prison officials who died was at least 23 people,” the SOHR said, adding that this would have been the most violent attack launched by the jihadist group since its defeat in Eastern Syria in 2019.

Kurdish forces claim to have regained control

In addition to the casualties among the members of the Kurdish security forces, the OSDH highlighted that at least 16 members of the jihadist group died in the clashes and that dozens of their fighters had escaped from prison.

However, Mazloum Abdi, commander general of the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) indicated that “the area around the prison was completely surrounded and the fugitives had been arrested.”

The SDF said that despite not determining the number of militants who escaped from the prison, 89 members of the Islamic State group had been recaptured.

This would be the second time since December that Islamic State members have attacked the prison in an effort to free inmates.

Death of at least 11 Iraqi soldiers in jihadist attack

During the early hours of January 21, the Islamic State group claimed responsibility for the attack on an Iraqi army barracks in Diyala province that left at least 11 Iraqi soldiers dead.

The information was confirmed by Jouma Anad, Iraqi Defense Minister, through his Twitter account.

Sources, who preferred to remain anonymous, told the Al-Jazeera media outlet that army reinforcements were sent to the village where the attack took place after the incident while security forces were deployed in the surrounding areas.

This action is defined as the deadliest attack that the self-styled Islamic State has carried out against the Iraqi army in recent months.

In Iraq, members of the jihadist group have maintained attacks against members of the security forces, power plants and other infrastructure.

Analysts consulted by the British publication ‘The Guardian’ point out that the Islamic State group is trying to increase its ranks, and arsenal, in an attempt to regroup in both Iraq and Syria.

With AP, AFP and Reuters