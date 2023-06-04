Home page politics

The AfD has steadily increased in polls in recent months – and according to the current ARD “Germany trend” is the second strongest force, on a par with the SPD. What responsibility does Friedrich Merz bear? © Screenshot ARD/Kay Nietfeld/picture alliance/dpa (Montage/as)

The AfD is the second strongest force in polls – how could that happen? The Union, including CDU leader Friedrich Merz, also plays a role.

Frankfurt – If there were a federal election on Sunday, almost every fifth vote would go to the AfD go. According to the current ARD Germany trend, the right-wing populists are 18 percent, in an Insa survey even 19 percent. Each on par with the chancellor party SPD and well ahead of the Greens. The CDU/CSU is currently clearly the most popular with 27 and 29 percent respectively. But the current AfD soaring is also a defeat for the Union, especially for the CDU boss Friedrich Merz.

Merz once wanted to halve the AfD

Five years ago, Merz said ambitiously that he wanted to “halve” the AfD’s approval ratings. At that time he applied for the party chairmanship and to succeed Merkel. The AfD was around 15 percent. Merz could not keep this promise. Parts of his party are now shifting the responsibility for this to the Union’s favorite culprit: the traffic light.

CDU General Secretary Mario Czaja attributed the AfD success to the federal government’s “leaderless chaos policy”, as he told the newspapers of the Funke media group. Philipp Amthor also pushes in the transmitter World blame the “lousy government”.

In fact, a majority of the population is critical of traffic light work. Satisfaction with the Scholz government recently fell to an all-time low. But the role of the Union could also be questioned. The CDU politician Norbert Rottgen – once Merz’s rival candidate for party chairmanship – appealed for more self-criticism. The Union should ask itself “why do we practically not benefit from such a great dissatisfaction with the government.” The conservatives could also ask themselves to what extent they are involved in the strengthening of the AfD.

“This is how the right-wingers are prepared for the ground from which they can benefit”

The upswing of the AfD had already been indicated in the past few months, so it is not only due to Robert Habeck’s “heating hammer” (CDU formulation). The question also arises to what extent the Union has made the AfD socially acceptable – for example by using “AfD-Sprech” à la “pashas’ (Merz) or ‘asylum tourism’ (Söder) established in the discourse.

“The so-called center opens up space to the right by taking over parts of the positions,” criticizes Ates Gürpinar, deputy leader of the left. The member of parliament calls the Frankfurter Rundschau the areas of tightening asylum law, the first name debate in Berlin or the “completely absurd measures taken by environmental activists” and says: “This is how the right-wing ground is prepared from which they can benefit.”

Ates Gürpinar has been in the Bundestag for the left since 2021. Born in Darmstadt, he is one of the deputy national chairmen of the party. © IMAGO/Jean MW

How the Union pacts with the AfD: “Prepare the ground for the right to become stronger”

Officially, the firewall is to the right, which Merz assures regularly and credibly. But she gets cracks. Especially in East Germany, where the AfD is the strongest force in several countries, the CDU cooperates with the AfD. For example in Bautzen, Saxony, where the CDU in the district council approved a motion by the AfD to exclude tolerated refugees from social benefits. In 2019, two CDU MPs from Saxony-Anhalt even thought aloud about closer cooperation with the AfD. One should not rule out a coalition and could possibly “reconcile the social with the national”.

Between 2019 and 2022 alone, political scientist Steven Hummel at the municipal level 18 cases of cooperation between the Saxon CDU and the AfD identified. The AfD proximity of the CDU is also pronounced in the state parliament of Thuringia. A red-red-green minority government currently governs there. CDU, AfD can achieve a majority together with the AfD. This is what happened with a motion against gendering or the passing of a new arcade law. In the latter case, the CDU and AfD voted for a draft by the FDP, and the Liberals did not accept the support of the right-wing conservative camp for the first time. In 2021 her husband, Thomas Kemmerich, was elected prime minister with votes from the AfD and CDU.

Despite all this, the AfD was not halved. Gürpinar also sees Merz as responsible. “He could have seen from the failed Söder strategy in the 2018 state elections: with right-wing slogans you only win in the short term. In the long run, you are preparing the ground for the right to grow stronger.” (as)