It has been made to wait and it will still do it a little longer, but there is already a final release date for it “Snyder Cut” from Justice League, which as it is – or should be – well known, will not go through cinemas, but will go directly to HBO’s video on demand platforms. Among other things, because the film already had its moment on the big screen more than three years ago.

Specifically, the “Snyder Cut” of League of Justice the next one will be released March 18 on HBO Max and HBO in the case of Spain, where the first is not yet available. Which will be, but that’s another story. The one that interests us now is that of DC superheroes and that the markets in which HBO Max is not yet present have been taken into consideration, even more if possible with the same release date, is appreciated.

Another thing is what you give of yourself Zack Snyder’s review of the film that he was originally going to direct, and which unfortunately could not carry out. Because fans of the director of 300 or Dawn of the Dead they have high hopes that the twist he has given to League of Justice, despite being the same movie… more or less.

And is that the “Snyder Cut” of League of Justice It will not be released on VOD as just another film, but in a four-chapter miniseries format, so it is most likely that it will try to take advantage of the pull with a weekly broadcast. Nothing serious, much less strange, considering that duration has doubled of history until four hours.

Will it be the “Snyder Cut” of League of Justice the necessary boost to inflame the fans? The movie we have all seen is not bad, but it is still an ordinary product. In addition, Snyder has not only dedicated himself to reintroducing recorded scenes that were left out: he has re-recorded, he has included new characters and extended the plots of the rest, he has modified the color treatment, he has changed the soundtrack …