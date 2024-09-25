The inauguration of the president-elect, Claudia Sheinbaum, has been the latest cause of clash between Mexico and Spain. The Spanish authorities announced late on Tuesday that they will not have official representation “at any level” at the ceremony on October 1, after EL PAÍS reported that the Royal House had not received the invitation, a fact that they described as “unacceptable.” The snub to Felipe VI has fueled a conflict that originated in March 2019, after the Mexican president, Andrés Manuel López Obrador, sent a letter to the Crown to apologize for the excesses committed during the Conquest. The letter, however, did not receive a response from La Zarzuela and the Government of Pedro Sánchez “firmly” rejected its content. Relations at the highest level have cooled since then, despite the fact that there was no official break.

In line with what was expressed hours earlier by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the Minister of Defence, Margarita Robles, criticised this Wednesday the decision not to invite the monarch. “The Ministry of Foreign Affairs has said it very clearly. The head of State, the King of Spain, always goes to all inaugurations and, therefore, we cannot accept that in this case he is excluded. If he is excluded, Spain will not be represented, which we deeply regret because the Mexican people are a sister nation,” she said in response to questions from journalists in Congress. The national spokesman for the PP, Borja Sémper, has closed ranks with the Government and its determination not to attend the inauguration. “His Majesty the King is the representative, logically, and if he is not invited, Spain is not invited. I respect the King and I respect Spain,” he said.

However, the parties of Sumar – a minority partner in the coalition – distance themselves from the decision. Although the leadership of the parliamentary group says it wants to avoid opening a conflict with the PSOE and assumes that it is up to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and President Pedro Sánchez to set that policy, sources consulted do not hide their discomfort with an absence that, they add, puts them in a complicated situation due to their alliances with other progressive parties in Latin America. In fact, the second vice president, Yolanda Díaz, had planned to go to Mexico as part of the official Spanish delegation before learning of the decision of the Foreign Ministry.

In statements to the media after midday, the spokesman in Congress, Íñigo Errejón, has tried to combine “respect” for the decision of the Executive with the critical stance of his group, with formations, moreover, with a strong republican tradition. “We would have liked there to be representation from Spain, but the decision on that belongs to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and we are part of the Government and we respect that decision (…) Mexico is a sovereign country to decide who to invite and Foreign Affairs decides what to do with those invitations and who represents Spain. In any case, we send a warm and fraternal hug to the president of Mexico,” said the deputy in a difficult balance after congratulating Sheinbaum on her arrival to power. Errejón also pointed out that, “at some point,” Spain should “open the debate that whoever represents us abroad, if the head of state does so, should be a democratically elected head of state.”

“Once again we see that the monarchy is an anachronistic burden that causes us problems when it doesn’t make us blush. It is a bad example of diplomacy to demand from the host of the party who he has to invite to his house. Spain would be very well represented by democratically elected authorities,” the parliamentary spokesman for Izquierda Unida, Enrique Santiago, has expressed himself very clearly on the social network X. Compromís sources also believe that the Government should be represented at the event, while from Mas Madrid, the deputy Tesh Sidi has reacted on social networks assuring that Spain “cannot be absent” from the inauguration of a “progressive and feminist” Government.

King Felipe VI, upon his arrival in the Dominican Republic for the inauguration of Luis Abinader, on August 15. Erika Santelices (EFE)

History of disagreements

The disagreements between Mexico and Spain began in March 2019. At that time, López Obrador’s government accused the arrival of the conquistador Hernán Cortés in 1519 of being a “tremendously violent, painful and transgressive” event and asked that the grievances be recognized for the sake of “historical reconciliation.” “Mexico wants the Spanish State to admit its historical responsibility for these offenses and offer the appropriate apologies or political compensation,” reads the letter from five years ago. Sánchez traveled to the Latin American country in January 2019, a month after the investiture of his Mexican counterpart, but has not made another official visit since then. A similar document was sent to Pope Francis, who did apologize for the offenses in October 2021, which increased the annoyance with Spain. Sánchez’s government reiterated “its willingness to work together” and asked to “face future challenges with a shared vision.”

López Obrador has insisted on this issue on several occasions, without success. Faced with the silence of the Spanish Government, the Mexican president announced a “diplomatic pause” with Spain in February 2022 “to respect each other and not be seen as a land of conquest.” Despite the fact that they have recurred in his foreign policy, “pauses” are not a recognized figure nor have legal validity in International Relations and each country to which they have been imposed has reacted differently. Peru, which was not invited to Sheinbaum’s inauguration, withdrew its ambassador and appointed López Obrador persona non grataThe United States and Canada, which were frozen out last month for criticizing a controversial judicial reform, will attend the ceremony, although their leaders have delegated their presence. Washington will send First Lady Jill Biden and Ottawa Deputy Prime Minister Chrystia Freeman.

One of the angriest claims came last May, two weeks before the presidential elections, with the argument that it would allow “to heal wounds” and “start a new stage.” “Why not offer an apology?” the Mexican president reproached, even though the tone of that request was more measured. The “pause” between both countries has not meant a formal diplomatic break or the closure of embassies or the recall of any representative. Both countries remain commercial partners, maintain historical and cultural ties, and more than 20,000 Spaniards live in Mexico, according to data from the last census. The relationship did not come to a standstill, but neither was it cultivated. It is a legacy of lost years.

Invitation to Putin

At the end of July, as the virtual winner of the elections, Sheinbaum said that “there must be an apology from Spain,” but she was much more conciliatory. “We must maintain relations with Spain and continue to insist,” she said about the request for an apology. The “pause” has not limited contacts between politicians from both countries either. José Manuel Albares, the head of Foreign Affairs, visited Mexico just a month after López Obrador’s announcement in 2022. Vice President Yolanda Díaz met with the then presidential candidate for Morena, López Obrador’s party, last January, although the meeting was not official.

Spain’s absence was not without controversy. At the beginning of August, the invitation to Russian President Vladimir Putin caused a stir, despite the fact that the transition team and the Mexican Foreign Ministry explained that “diplomatic notes were sent to all the nations of the world with which it maintains relations.” This newspaper was able to confirm that the invitation was extended to Sánchez on the same day as to Putin and the rest. Felipe VI, whether as Monarch or Prince of Asturias, was at the inauguration of López Obrador in 2018, of Enrique Peña Nieto in 2012 and of Felipe Calderón in 2006. He will not be present, however, at a historic ceremony for the most populous Spanish-speaking country in the world: the arrival of the first woman to the presidency.