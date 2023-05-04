In an elusive action was allowed to see the general secretary of SNTE 53 in sinaloaRicardo Madrid Uriarte, showing their pleitesias before the head of Government of Mexico City, Claudia Sheinbaum Pardo, during his recent visit to the port of Mazatlán, where he gave the talk, Government policies at the service of the citizenry. This action by the magisterial leader reveals where the magisterial class could move for the next electoral process, since there is talk that he could abandon the alliance that for many years has characterized the SNTE with the PRI, what is known as jumping ship.

The Autonomous University of Sinaloa (UAS) showed the muscle on May 1 with the massive mobilization of administrative workers, teachers and students to the state capital during Labor Day. University students came from all over the state to reject the Higher Education Law, because, according to what they argue, it violates the autonomy of the institution. Now, the rector, Jesús Madueña, will have to explain where the resources came from to pay for transportation and the logistical work of the protests, at a time when the State Government openly criticizes the use of the institution’s budgets. Yesterday, the state governor already denounced the spending of 18 million pesos in the purchase of tortillas and nixtamal.

He head of the Regional Services of the Sepyc in Mazatlán, José Juan Rendón, invited the mayor Édgar Valdez a few days ago to show you the facilities of the offices of the Sepyc and the damage that the infrastructure is suffering. During the visit, the professor took the opportunity to ask him to put lamps around the building, pruning trees, and got the Public Works Department to commit to some works to prevent the building from collapsing.

how wise he gave him the rector of the Autonomous Indigenous University of Mexico, Ignacio Flores, when making the decision to separate Leo N at the time as director of the institution’s extension in Topolobampo. At first, some wanted to undermine his leadership by saying it was for political reasons, but now it is known that this was not the case. In the investigation that was carried out, it turned out that Leo had dirty his hands with the management of resources. And he followed the forms because he did not name another director until the irregularity was proven.

Due to the fact that their enrollment has been increasing cycle after cycle, the director of the Instituto Tecnológico Superior de Guasave pointed out that they are already planning to increase the number of classrooms, in addition to the fact that they will also have to integrate more students into the afternoon shift, which could happen no later than 2025. Lorenzo Meza García highlighted that the idea is to add a new degree every year at Tec Guasave, hence the interest of many young people to study with them, since they are looking for them to no longer have to go to Culiacán or other state.