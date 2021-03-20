The General Directorate of Natural Environment, through the Historical Heritage Service, is immersed in a series of works in the so-called snow wells in Sierra Espuña, through a master plan, with the purpose of safeguarding it as a Property of Interest Cultural (BIC).

This declaration of protection will include a set of 28 wells along with a dozen constructions such as houses and a hermitage, water sources, two paths of the network of nature trails and a livestock track, in which there is exactly one watering hole and one area cattle rest.

The snow wells had around them an area known as ‘flat’ where snow accumulated in the past and later passed it inside. As a result of the adaptation of these flat areas, in recent weeks several specimens of conifers were cut, something that generated some alarm among hikers who passed through the area.

Sources from the Sierra Espuña Tourist Association assured LA VERDAD that “when the wells were fully operational from the 16th century to the beginning of the 20th century, those trees did not exist in that area, they were planted a posteriori, to leave the area as and as it was in its heyday, such felling was necessary, they point out.

The wells, for the most part, were built with stone masonry from the same mountain range, together with lime mortar and mud. Another element is adobe or brick, in this case used to shape the domes of those ice factories.

The works that are currently in the execution phase have a budget of 37,000 euros, aimed at the landscape recovery of the environment.

In addition, other works are in the bidding process, for an amount of 380,000 euros, aimed in turn at the restoration and recovery of the different wells around the regional park.