Winter 2023 in the United States has been marked by a lot of humidity. In various areas of the country, significant rainfall has been recorded, leaving serious flooding in some states. And winter weather alerts remain in force in the center of the American Union, an area where The arrival of a snow storm is predicted.

With peak travel times in the U.S., weather conditions are significantly impacting Americans' ability to spend time with family or go on vacation. Now, A storm in the Northern and Central Plains is being warned to cause dangerous road conditions.

According to the Forecast Center Fox, The bad weather conditions will begin this Monday night and will continue until Tuesdaydue to a low pressure system that will affect the main interstate highways in the center of the country.

The storm already affected Southern California and the desert southwest last week. But now that weather phenomenon that is caused in part by El Niño, a condition that occurs about every four years when ocean temperatures rise, will encounter another storm coming from the northeastern Pacific.

According to climate experts, on the southern plains and along the Gulf Coast, significant rains and threats of flooding will be faced. In addition, in some areas, significant snowfall could occur due to a mass of cold air coming from Canada.

Based on the above, Authorities have issued blizzard warnings for more than half a million Americans in southeastern and south-central South Dakota, and in central and northeastern Nebraska. The Nebraska State Patrol even reported that Interstate 80 would remain closed on Christmas Day due to several trucks crashing as a result of the snow.

Other areas where citizens should be alert to announcements from authorities due to the presence of a possible winter storm are: from parts of Wyoming and Colorado to the northeast, to parts of the west and parts of Kansas, Nebraska, South Dakota and North Dakota. In addition to the fall of snow, there are warnings of a threat of strong winds that could cause the storm to become more intense.

When is it considered a blizzard?

According to information from the National Meteorological Service, it is considered that It is a blizzard when there are sustained winds or frequent gusts of at least 35 miles per hour, that is, around 56 kilometers per hour, which is accompanied by snow, reducing visibility to a quarter of a mile or less, this for a period of at least three hours.

According to weather forecasts, current conditions are ripe for these snow storms to occur. In fact, More than 30 centimeters of snow are expected to be recorded with wind gusts of up to 88 kilometers per hour.

The above conditions threaten primarily east and northeast from the northern Minnesota Plain, while the greatest chances for snow accumulation will be concentrated along Interstate 29 in the Dakotas and western Minnesota, where snow is expected to occur. of freezing rain.

Over the next week, cold conditions will move from eastern Nebraska and western Iowa to eastern Dakota and western and northern Minnesota, with significant travel delays expected due to issues on interstates. such as I-94, I-90 and I-29.