'The Snow Society'a Netflix film directed by Juan Antonio Bayona, immerses us in the moving story of survival after the accident of the Flight 571 of the Uruguayan Air Force. This catastrophic event, which occurred in 1972, took a total of 45 passengers, among whom was a rugby team, family, friends, among others, and of which 16 survived, who faced the most extreme challenges in the Andes mountains.

This film is based on the book of the same name written by the Uruguayan journalist Pablo Vierci and, in addition to having been praised for its historical fidelity, it is Spain's candidate for the Oscars in the category of best international film.

What is the real story behind 'The Snow Society'?

October 13, 1973 marked a tragedy: a charter flight, carrying the Old Christians Club rugby team and other passengers on board, left Montevideo for Santiago, Chile, but crashed in the Andes. In the midst of cold and despair, the 16 survivors faced a fight for life, marked by difficult decisions and unwavering solidarity.

How did the accident of flight 571 occur?

The flight, carried out by the pilot Ferradas, who was training the co-pilot Lagurara, was involved in a fatal confusion. Clouds hid the mountains, leading the co-pilot to mistakenly believe that they had reached his destination. This caused a premature descent and the tragic crash into the mountain.

On impact, the plane lost its wings, as well as a section of the tail and the rear part of the fuselage. This left a large hole in the vehicle, which caused three passengers, the navigator and the flight attendant to be thrown into the void.

How did the passengers die?

The impact of the plane left a devastating result: several passengers and crew members died instantly. Others lost their lives due to the extreme weather conditions and a subsequent avalanche, which buried part of the plane, was the cause of eight more people losing their lives.

What did the survivors do to save themselves?

Faced with frostbite, hunger and despair, the survivors made the difficult and painful decision to resort to cannibalism. Furthermore, their fight to save themselves included desperate expeditions in search of help, culminating in a dramatic rescue that saved the remaining 16 survivors.

'The Snow Society' is based on the book of the same name written by Pablo Vierci. Photo: Netflix

