'The Snow Society' shines at the 2024 Goya Awards and takes home 12 statuettes

On a night where Spanish cinema celebrated its most notable achievements, 'The Snow Society' swept the 2024 Goya Awards. The direction of Juan Antonio Bayona Not only did it capture the essence of a survival story, but it also transcended the conventional boundaries of storytelling, taking the audience on an emotional, deep and meaningful journey. This success highlights films' ability to speak to a global audience with powerful, universally resonant stories.

The critical acclaim of 'The Snow Society' and its dominance at the 2024 Goya Awards underlines an important moment for Spanish-language cinema, marking a milestone not only in terms of critical recognition, but also in its potential to capture the imagination of international audiences. And now he goes with everything to the Oscar.

What awards did 'The Snow Society' win at the 2024 Goya Awards?

'The Snow Society' marked a before and after in the Goya Awards 2024, by taking 12 statuettes in categories ranging from best film and best direction to recognitions in editing, sound and visual effects. This awards sweep not only highlights the film's exceptional quality, but also its ability to weave cinematic technique with a deep and emotional narrative.

These are the categories in which 'The Snow Society' won:

Best film

best director

best new actor

Best photography

best edition

Best art direction

Best production direction

Better sound

Best special effects

Best costume design

Best makeup and hair

Best Original Score.

The only category in which it did not win was in best adapted screenplaywhere he lost to 'Robot Dreams'.

In which category is 'The Snow Society' nominated at the 2024 Oscars?

The significance of 'The Snow Society' extends beyond the Goya, with nominations in the Oscar 2024 which include best international film and best makeup and hair. These nominations are a testament to the film's universal impact and its ability to compete on the global stage, highlighting the excellence of Spanish-language cinema in the global film industry.

What is the movie 'The Snow Society' about?

'The Snow Society' is an adaptation of the moving true story of survival and human spirit of the Uruguayan rugby team trapped in the Andes after a plane crash in 1972. Bayona's meticulous direction and powerful script immerse the viewer in the intensity and complexity of the fight for survival, exploring themes of hope, despair, and the indomitable will to live in the face of unimaginable adversity.

“In 1972, a flight from Uruguay crashed into a glacier in the Andes. Only 29 of its 45 passengers survive the accident. Trapped in one of the most hostile environments on the planet, they are forced to fight for their lives,” says the official synopsis of 'The Snow Society'.

Where to see 'The Snow Society'?

For those captivated by the history of 'The Snow Society'the film is available in Netflix, allowing audiences around the world to access this extraordinary story of survival. Availability on this streaming platform ensures that the film can be experienced by a wide audience, extending its reach and impact.

