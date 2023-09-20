Wednesday, September 20, 2023, 09:52



| Updated 11:17 a.m.

Comment















Copy link







WhatsApp







Facebook







Twitter







LinkedIn







Telegram

The Film Academy has announced that ‘The Snow Society’ will be the Spanish film that will represent Spain at the 96th edition of the Oscars in the category of best international film. Juan Antonio Bayona’s film has surpassed the other two candidates, ‘Cerrar los ojos’, by Víctor Erice; and ‘20,000 species of bees’, Estibaliz Urresola’s debut film.

‘The Snow Society’, the first film in Spanish by Juan Antonio Bayona in 14 years since ‘The Orphanage’, will be talked about a lot these days because it closes the Venice Film Festival this weekend. Filmed in Sierra Nevada, Montevideo and in different locations in the Chilean and Argentine Andes, the fifth feature film by the author of ‘The Impossible’ recreates the real tragedy that occurred in 1972, when a Uruguayan Air Force plane, chartered to carry a team rugby to Chile, crashed on a glacier in the heart of the Andes. Only 29 of its 45 passengers survived the accident. Trapped in one of the most inaccessible and hostile environments on the planet, they were forced to resort to cannibalism to survive.

Starring Hispanic actors unknown to us, ‘The Snow Society’ is based on the novel of the same name by Pablo Vierci and recounts events that were already made into a film in 1993 by Frank Marshall in ‘Viven!’, which adapted the book. by Piers Paul Read. The first Spanish film that has the honor of closing Venice is a Netflix production that will be seen on the platforms and in some cinemas. It will also pass through the Pearls section of the San Sebastián Festival.