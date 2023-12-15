Begin The Snow Society like a party It shows the camaraderie, the pleasure of being together, the joy and enthusiasm of a Uruguayan rugby team that is preparing for an imminent competition in Chile. That emotional revelry, that endearing collegiality, those constant laughter and jokes, continue on the plane that takes them across the impressive landscape of the snow-capped peaks of the Andes. Everything has the air of a youthful and friendly comedy. And that tone will suddenly transform into a tragedy when dark fate, or mechanics, or bad luck, decides that the device crashes in a scenario that from that moment on will stop being beautiful and become something shocking. 29 passengers died in the accident. And seeing what awaited the survivors, we might think that the deceased were immediately fortunate. Survival will become a tragedy. Also in an epic. And some were able to come out and talk about that hell and the salvation they achieved.

More information

Something strange happens to me watching this movie. If it only obeyed the imagination of the scriptwriters, if it were fiction, at many times I might not believe what I see and hear. But that horror was real, what JA Bayona tells us with great solvency and contagious emotion happened. There are oral testimonies from the survivors and Pablo Vierci, a friend of some of them, narrated that atrocious and ultimately moving experience in a book. Bayona introduces you to a story that makes you rub your eyes, make you feel progressive anguish, makes the sensations of hunger and cold, despair and hope, the desire to get it over with and the senseless longing to find a door of peace authentic. salvation.

It gives chills to see the only resource they had to prevent hunger from destroying them. Also the icy atmosphere, the beginning and progression of diseases. Not just physical. Also what the heart and brain suffered daily. And you are amazed to see that in that unimaginable hell, solidarity, mutual care, generosity, communication between people who are dying, the impetus to find some way to achieve their rescue worked. Some claim with desolation that the world has abandoned them, they hear on the radio that they are considered lost for good. And several of them are consumed forever.

Enzo Vogrincic, as Numa Turcatti, in 'The Snow Society'.

As it continually refers you to reality, you know that it had a relatively happy conclusion, that 16 of those 45 people were rescued alive. And they spent more than three months surviving in those wild conditions. What is difficult to imagine is how they later managed to integrate into everyday life, if their experience did not give them nightmares in perpetuity.

More information

He was not addicted to the majority of Bayonne's triumphant cinema. I also didn't like the episodes he filmed for the series The Lord of the rings. I did find very acceptable, on a visual and emotional level, what he achieved in The impossible. But in The Snow Society everything works perfectly. It is a film as heartfelt as it is beautifully made. I feel inside her all the time. Its aesthetic is powerful. There are no narrative failures. And all the interpreters (I didn't know any of them) are authentic and close. Even if you know the story and its fortunate outcome, you experience it with suspense and compassion.

See also Protesters support military after coup in Burkina Faso - ISTOÉ DINHEIRO The Snow Society Address: Juan Antonio Bayona. Performers: Enzo Vogrincic, Matías Recalt, Rafael Federman, Agustín Pardella, Esteban Bigliardi. Gender: drama. Spain, 2023. Duration: 144 minutes. Premiere: December 15.

All the culture that goes with you awaits you here. Subscribe

Babelia The literary news analyzed by the best critics in our weekly newsletter RECEIVE IT

Subscribe to continue reading Read without limits

_