Frame from 'The Snow Society' with the survivors inside the crashed plane.

The movie The Snow Society, by the Spanish Juan Antonio Bayona, is one of the five nominated for the best foreign language film at the BAFTA awards of the British Film Academy. Along with the film that narrates the tragedy of a Uruguayan rugby team in the Andes, others such as the Ukrainian documentary will compete for the award 20 days in Mariupol, by Mstyslav Chernov; the french Anatomy of a fall, by Justin Triet, the English The area of ​​interestby Jonathan Glazer, and the American one in the Korean language Past Lives, by Celine Song.

The gala will be held on February 18, with Oppenheimer, by Christopher Nolan, as favorite feature film, after achieving 13 nominations, including best film, direction and leading actor. The film biography of the physicist who helped develop the atomic bomb will fight for the most desired award with poor creaturesby Yorgos Lanthimos (11 nominations), The Moon Killersby Martin Scorsese, and The area of ​​interest, both with nine options to win a prize.

The Snow Society Thus, it continues its streak of nominations at international ceremonies, after competing, although unsuccessfully, for the Golden Globes, among other awards, and waiting to know if it manages to be among the five finalists for the Oscar for best international film. At the same time, the Bayonne film faces the Goya gala, next February 10 in Valladolid, with 13 nominations, only two below 20,000 species of bees, by Estibaliz Urresola, his main rival in Spanish cinema recognition. The film received good reviews since its world premiere at the last Venice Film Festival.

At the same time, Bayona's film, which can still be seen in some theaters in Spain, has taken Netflix by storm, the platform that produced it and now shows it in its catalog. on-line. The film has accumulated 51 million views in just two weeks since its emergence on the Internet and has been placed among the 10 most viewed non-English speaking films in the history of Netflix.

