Juan Antonio Bayona has made it through the first cut on his way to the Oscars. The Snow Society, one of Netflix's strongest bets for the awards season, has made it among the 15 finalists or pre-nominees for best International Film, best Visual Effects, best Makeup and Hairstyling and best Soundtrack. The drama, which portrays the accident of the Uruguayan Fairchild rugby team in the Andes mountain range in 1972, will have very tough competition. The English one also appears on the list The area of ​​interest, by Jonathan Glazer (although in German, since it takes place in the Auschwitz concentration camp), the Finnish Fallen Leaves, by maestro Aki Kaurismäki, and the rest of the favorites: the French To simmer; the italian I, captain; the danish The promised land; the Mexican Totem, by Lila Avilés, the German Teacher's room; the ukrainian 20 days in Mariupol (which also passes the screening in documentary) or the Japanese Perfect Days, by the German Wim Wenders.

In total, some 15 international films have advanced to the voting towards the nominations. The members of the Academy will define the final list of five titles between January 11 and 16. The nominees will be announced on January 23. Armenians will also be in the fight to get in Amerikatsi, The monk and the gunfrom Bhutan, the Icelandic godlandthe Moroccan The mother of all lies and the Tunisian Four Daughters, by Kaouther Ben Hania. The last two films also appear among the contenders for Best Documentary.

Also in the category for best fiction short, among the 15 shortlisted, is the western Strange way of life, by Pedro Almodóvar. The filmmaker from La Mancha is accompanied in the category by Wes Anderson and The wonderful story of Henry Sugar, based on a story by Roald Dahl. Also appears The Afteran intense Netflix short.

The most recent documentary by Chilean Maite Alberdi, The infinite memory, stands out among the finalists in the category. There it competes with another film that has a similar theme, when an illness puts a couple's love to the test. In the case of American Symphony, from Netflix, the protagonist is musician Jon Batiste, winner of five Grammy Awards. Also appears on the shortlist Beyond Utopiacomposed of the testimony of several families who managed to escape the North Korean regime.

Barbie begins to show the muscle that he showed in the Golden Globe nominations, where he achieved nine, tying Bob Fosse's record with Cabaret. Greta Gerwig's film wins the Original Song category, where she appears three times. Are What Was I Made For?by Billie Eilish and her brother, Finneas; I'm Just Kenby Mark Ronson and Andrew Wyatt and Dance The Nightby Dua Lipa.

The new version of The color purple He also appears with two songs, Keep it Movin' and super power. Lenny Kravitz and Road to Freedomthe theme made for the film Rustinbased on an activist who helped Martin Luther King organize a major demonstration in 1963. Jon Batiste (It Never Went Away, American Symphony), rapper ASAP Rocky (Am I dreaming, Spiderman: Across the Spider-Verse) and Jarvis Cocker, the lead singer of Pulp (Dear Alien, Asteroid City) are also in the fight to reach the final list.

In the Visual Effects section, there are ten films that have made the first cut. One of the big favorites is the Japanese Godzilla: Minus One, a new approach to the monster that has fascinated generations of moviegoers. He Napoleon by Ridley Scott, who has lost the battle against critics, is among the contenders for the nomination. There is also Zack Snyder's new film, Rebel Moon. Part 1: the girl of firethe third installment of guardians of the galaxyfrom the Marvel universe, and the science fiction film The Creator.

The Oscars will be presented on Sunday, March 10, 2024 at the Dolby Theater in Los Angeles. They will be broadcast on ABC and the ceremony will be presented by comedian Jimmy Kimmel. This will be his fourth time leading the gala and the second consecutive year. The 2024 ceremony will be broadcast one hour before the 2023 ceremony, starting at 4:00 p.m. local time (1:00 a.m. on March 11 in Spain).

