The shocking film 'The Snow Society' arrived on Netflix this January 4, after its premiere in theaters on December 14, 2023. Directed by the Spanish Juan Antonio Bayona and based on real events, the film narrates the tragedy of plane crash in the Andes in 1972. There, a group of young Uruguayans were forced to resort to cannibalism to survive in the mountain range. The actor Enzo Vogrincic, who gives life to Numa Turcattiis one of the protagonists and was the last to die before the group was rescued.

The film has received very positive reviews that especially praise its story. In addition, it is among the candidates to obtain a nomination for best non-English language film at the Oscar awards. Will he be able to secure a place on the final list? We will find out on January 23rd. Its big test will be at the Golden Globes this Sunday, January 7, for which it is nominated for best foreign-language film.

What is the Netflix movie 'The Snow Society' about?

The official synopsis presented by Netflix of 'The Snow Society' says: “In 1972, Uruguayan Air Force Flight 571, chartered to take a rugby team to Chile, crashes into a glacier in the heart of the Andes. Only 29 of its 45 passengers survive the accident. Trapped in one of the most inaccessible and hostile environments on the planet, they are forced to resort to extreme measures to stay alive…”. One of them was to consume the corpses of his own friends so as not to die of hunger in that inhospitable place.

How to watch the movie 'The Snow Society' on Netflix?

The movie 'The Snow Society', directed by the Spanish Juan Antonio Bayona, It premiered on Netflix on Thursday, January 4, 2024. If you want to immerse yourself in this moving story based on true events, you must be a subscriber to the platform and pay the monthly fee to access it.

'The Snow Society' is a Spanish film with a duration of 2 hours and 24 minutes. Photo: Netflix

How many days were the Uruguayans lost in the movie 'The Snow Society'?

A total of 45 athletes were on board a small plane that crashed in the Andes in 1972. They spent 72 days lost, living one of the most extreme experiences, which will now finally be narrated. Of that large group, only 16 survived, while 29 lost their lives.