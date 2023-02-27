Snow above 200 meters and rigorous winter cold, with temperatures between six and eight degrees below normal for the time of year. This is how the week begins in Catalonia this Monday, where a disturbance has left snow at very low levels, where it had not snowed for decades. In Barcelona, ​​where all the devices in case of snow on the streets were prepared, the snow has reached thicknesses of up to four centimeters in Collserola and some mountain neighborhoods, but it has passed the bulk of the city. The roads of La Rabassada and the one that connects Horta with Cerdanyola have remained closed between dawn and 7:00 a.m. but they are now open.

Outside the capital, snow has affected the Vallès Occidental region, with snow in the two capitals, Terrassa and Sabadell; and on its way south, the storm has also left whitish images in points such as Gavà, Castelldefels or Garraf. And in Begues (Baix Llobregat) the snow has reached five centimeters and has caused the fall of some trees and has made it necessary to cut the road to Olesa and Gavà early in the morning. It has also snowed early in the morning in Tarragona capital, although it has not come to set.

As of this Sunday, the Civil Protection of the Generalitat maintains the alert phase of the Special Emergency Plan for Snowfalls (Neucat) activated in view of the snowfall forecasts on the coast and the central pre-coastal area of ​​Catalonia. The agency has reported that there will be snowfall on the coast and pre-coastal, with forecasts that it will continue snowing in the coming hours, especially in the Tarragona regions. Likewise, he has detailed that, during this early morning, between three and five centimeters of snow have accumulated in some points, such as in Begues (Barcelona) or at the Fabra observatory in Barcelona.

You can follow EL PAÍS Catalunya at Facebook and Twitteror sign up here to receive our weekly newsletter