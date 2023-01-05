Olesya Kiko, a metropolitan snow maiden, spoke about the most unusual holiday orders in an interview with Moslenta.

“Once Santa Claus and I went to congratulate one family. Mom met us at the door and asked during the congratulations to get an ultrasound card out of the bag so that all household members would know about the pregnancy on New Year’s Eve. At that time, the family already had four children: three girls and one boy. It turned out that there will be another sister, ”said the Muscovite.

One of Kiko’s regular customers orders birthday greetings by phone for his sweetheart every year. She admitted that such work is fun and reminiscent of role-playing games.

In addition, the Snow Maiden remembered how she congratulated a disabled girl with cerebral palsy for several years in a row and gave her an “ice” – a small transparent pebble. Then Olesya said that if the girl becomes sad, it will be enough for her to rub her present and everything will work out. “She really sunk into our souls! A small, helpless little man, but at the same time very smart and attentive, ”she said.

Earlier, the earnings of the Moscow Snow Maiden became known. For one congratulation, she can earn more than 15 thousand rubles.