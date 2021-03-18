The State Meteorological Agency foresees new snowfall this Friday in the high areas of the Region Snow on the regional road that connects Yecla with the Albacete town of Almansa. / Angel Alonso

The snow arrived this Thursday to the north of the municipality of Yecla. The regional road that connects the town of the Altiplano with Almansa Albacete, as well as the Tobarrillas area accumulated a thin layer of snow throughout the day that did not cause problems to circulate, although the authorities advised caution.

The State Meteorological Agency (AEMET) foresees this Friday that the clouds will continue in the skies of the Region and weak precipitations that will be more likely from the afternoon and that may return as snow in the high areas of the Region , where the elevation will drop to a thousand meters. Minimum temperatures will continue to decline, with weak frosts in the Northwest and the Altiplano. While the maximums will remain unchanged, locally on the rise mainly in inland areas.