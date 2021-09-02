Jeremy Parish he is a fundamental pillar when it comes to retro gaming and the Nintendo world and despite having abandoned the big media, he is still conducting the Retronauts podcast, producing videos on his YouTube channel and, above all, dedicating himself to making books.

Super NES Works Vol. 1 is the first of the couple, perhaps a little mainstream but which puts the focus on the first 31 titles released on the console in the United States. For example, the F-Zero retrospective extends over nine pages, with the chronology of the titles and the comparison with other video games of the time, its rivals. Other pages focus on SNES Mode 7 hardware functionality and much more. In short, a Bible.

Virtual Boy Works adopts the same principle, but with the addition of a pair of stereoscopic glasses to view 3D images. This book represents an in-depth combination of chronicle and critique of the dark corners of the gaming world. Hopefully they will also arrive in our country.

Source: Polygon